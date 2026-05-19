Yankees Urged to Make $80 Million Ben Rice Decision Amid Hot Start

If the New York Yankees had any doubts about whether Ben Rice’s breakout season in 2025 was just a fluke, the 27-year-old has put them to rest with another hot start this year.

The breakout could lead to an expensive decision for the Bronx Bombers, with one MLB analyst urging them to make a decision soon on a long-term contract extension. SI.com’s Michael Rosenstein wrote that the Yankees should strike a deal now to ensure that Rice remains in New York for the remainder of his prime seasons.

Yankees Could Lock Down Ben Rice on Five-Year Deal

Rice has already hit 15 home runs this season, just behind Aaron Judge for the team lead and tied for fourth place in the MLB.

“Rice’s early season power surge should more than convince the Yankees that his coming out party last season was legit,” Rosenstein wrote. “Splitting time in 2025 between first base and catcher, Rice swatted 26 home runs. Only Judge (53), Trent Grisham (34), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (31) and Cody Bellinger (29) hit more taters last season for the Yankees.”

Rosenstein suggested that the Yankees have already seen enough from Rice to start putting together a long-term contract. He noted that the market price is rising, pointing to the eight-year, $150 million contract that the Detroit Tigers gave to rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle.

“That deal followed agreements this spring with other top prospects: Pittsburgh Pirates 19-year-old shortstop Konnor Griffin (nine years, $140 million), Seattle Mariners 20-year-old shortstop Colt Emerson (eight years, $95 million) and Milwaukee Brewers 21-year-old shortstop Cooper Pratt (eight years, $50.75 million),” Rosenstein noted.

Because Rice is older than these prospects, Rosenstein suggested the Yankees could avoid an eight- or nine-year contract and keep the total price under nine figures.

“But why not buy out his arbitration years (he is not eligible for free agency until 2031) with a five-year deal in the neighborhood of $80 million?” Rosenstein wrote, noting that it would give Rice a comparable average salary to Griffin and keep him through the prime years of his contract.

The Yankees have been looking for a strong counterpart to Judge since star Juan Soto opted to sign with the crosstown rival Mets, and Rice has put the team back in strong contention this season. The Yankees are 10 games over .500 through the first month-and-a-half of the season, just behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the division lead and solidly in contention for a wild-card playoff berth.

Yankees Have High Faith in Ben Rice

The Yankees have been high on Rice, with manager Aaron Boone saying during the Subway Series against the New York Mets that the first baseman and catcher has established himself among the MLB’s best hitters.

“I think he’s turning into one of the best hitters in the league,” Boone said.

Boone had already said in April that he believes Rice would be an everyday player for the Yankees, able to handle a full-season workload if the team needed but otherwise getting a day off every once in a while.

“150-155 is that sweet spot for games played, but he can handle 162,” Boone told reporters.