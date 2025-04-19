Yankees Urged to Call Up ‘Remarkable’ Option at Third Base

A pair of recent front office decisions exacerbated the issues at third base for the New York Yankees, but one transaction from about two years ago could provide the answer.

Much has been said about New York’s lack of a clearcut option at the hot corner, particularly after DJ Lemahieu was injured early in spring training.

Criticism has been levied over the team opting to not resign veteran infielder Jose Iglesias, instead allowing him to sign a minor league deal with San Diego. On Thursday, reports indicated that former New York infield prospect Caleb Durbin, who was traded along with along with Nestor Cortes to Milwaukee in December for reliever Devin Williams, has been called up from Triple-A Nashville after slashing .278/.316/.482 with two home runs and will soon make his major league debut.

Oswaldo Cabrera has had most of the starts at third, and he has a .300 average, with 12 hits in 40 at-bats. However, Cabrera has just one extra-base hit, a homer, with 5 RBIs, leaving the Yankees wanting for more from a position that typically provides offensive punch.

Perhaps that punch is currently toiling at the Triple-A level.

Jorbit Vivas Hits at ‘Astonishing Rate’ for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Infielder Jorbit Vivas was acquired along with left-handed pitcher Victor González from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a December 2023 trade for shortstop Trey Sweeney. The 24-year-old switch-hitter is slashing .339/.419/.500 in 62 at bats with 2 home runs and 14 RBIs for Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, and Jacob Mountz of FanSided suggests that the Yankees’ No. 20 prospect likely won’t stay there much longer.

“If he continues to hit at such an astonishing rate, we can expect to see him in the Majors sometime soon,” Mountz wrote.

Mountz notes that Vivas has struck out just four times against nine walks, which speaks to his bat-to-ball skills.

“Vivas is known for his remarkable contact hitting skills and his keen eye at the plate,” he stated.

Jorbit Vivas Had Strong Spring Despite Limited Opportunities

Despite a delayed start to spring camp due to a shoulder injury, Vivas made the most of his limited opportunities.

Over 10 games, he delivered a standout .435/.435/.522 slash line, going 10-for-23 with three RBIs, two runs scored, and two doubles. His 154 wRC+ underscored just how productive he was in a small sample, hinting at the potential to contribute meaningfully at the big-league level if called upon later this season.

Vivas’ approach at the plate was as steady as it was effective, demonstrating an ability to consistently put the ball in play and reach base. Still, the Yankees opted to option him to Triple-A, likely prioritizing regular at-bats over sporadic playing time off the bench in the majors.

Though his power remains a work in progress—he hit just nine home runs over 93 Triple-A games—Vivas showcased his speed with 20 stolen bases. That combination of plate discipline, contact ability, and baserunning makes him an intriguing choice at third base for the Yankees.