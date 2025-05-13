How Opportunist Teams Could Hijack the Trade Market With Rare Outfield Talent

Every MLB trade deadline has its shortcomings. In 2025, it’s outfielders. And not just superstars — even reliable, above-average outfielders under team control are in short supply.

That dynamic has created a golden opportunity for a new breed of trade deadline power broker: the opportunists.

They’re not buyers; they’re not sellers; they’re somewhere in between — clubs hovering around .500, unlikely to go all-in but smart enough to recognize market leverage. Teams like the Twins, Blue Jays, and potentially even the Cardinals could weaponize that leverage with a controlled outfielder and an inflated asking price.

Buxton and Varsho Could Be Game-Changers

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, two names stand out as potential market shifters: Byron Buxton and Daulton Varsho.

Buxton, long plagued by injuries, is finally healthy and producing. He’s still one of the most explosive athletes in baseball — a power-speed threat with elite defense in center. And most importantly, he’s under contract through 2028 at a modest $15.1 million AAV. Buxton could be a difference-maker in October for a contender looking to upgrade center field or add dynamic depth.

Then there’s Varsho, a versatile defender eligible for free agency after 2026. He’s not flashy, but his elite glove and power bat — especially against right-handers — make him a valuable asset. The Blue Jays, under pressure to retool around Vladimir Guerrero Jr., may consider moving him to create financial and roster flexibility.

Neither Buxton nor Varsho is being shopped aggressively. But in this market, just being available makes you powerful.

MLB Opportunists Are Exploiting a Thin Market

These aren’t traditional sellers looking to rebuild. They’re opportunists — a rising third category of deadline behavior that’s become more prevalent since MLB expanded to a 12-team playoff format in 2022.

Last season, the Tampa Bay Rays mastered this playbook. Despite being just 1.5 games out of a wild-card spot, they moved Randy Arozarena and Isaac Paredes, capitalizing on a seller’s market to extract maximum value. It wasn’t a fire sale but a strategy shift based on leverage.

Now, Minnesota and Toronto could follow that model.

The Twins are stuck in a middling AL Central with no clear path to a deep playoff run. Trading Buxton wouldn’t be an admission of defeat — it would be a calculated decision to maximize return while his health and value align.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are facing an identity crisis. After locking up Guerrero, they need to reshape their supporting cast. Varsho is one of their most appealing assets, and in a thin outfield market, he could command a premium package.

Desperation Will Drive Demand

With outfield options limited — and many pending free agents either struggling or blocked by no-trade clauses — the demand for controllable talent far outpaces supply.

“There are no good players available,” one executive told ESPN last July — and the sentiment remains true in 2025.

That desperation could lead to bidding wars for Buxton or Varsho, even if neither team is officially “selling.” Opportunist teams thrive in these moments — dangling just enough to spark interest, but only selling if someone overpays.

Innovative Teams Will Pay Up

It’s not just about star power. October is built on depth, defense, and matchups. Buxton can change a game with his glove or his legs. Varsho brings positional versatility and left-handed power. Those skills matter — especially when budget, injuries, or roster inflexibility limit contenders.

In a market starved for outfield help, opportunists don’t just participate — they control the board.

And if the Twins or Jays decide to make a move, it might not be a white flag — it might be a masterclass in modern deadline strategy.