5-Year MLB Player Joins Philadelphia Phillies During Dodgers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 10-7 on Monday night. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. There is rain in the forecast in Philadelphia, however, so fans should prepare for a delay or postponement.

Ahead of Game 2 of the big-market series, a 5-year MLB player reportedly joined the Phillies.

5-Year MLB Player Bryan De La Cruz Joins Philadelphia Phillies During Los Angeles Dodgers Series

The Phillies have yet to announce a roster move regarding Cruz, an outfielder, but he is currently with the big-league squad.

Via OnPattison’s Tim Kelly on X: “Bryan De La Cruz just walked into the clubhouse FWIW. His name plaque has a No. 41 by it. Still waiting on any announcement.”

Via Kelly: “Don Mattingly says the Phillies think they will have a roster move to open up a 26-man roster spot for Bryan De La Cruz before the game, but not ready to announce anything still.”

Update: MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reports Phillies officially recall Cruz, place Garrett Stubbs on 10-day IL with left wrist inflammation

Cruz, 29, has been playing for the Phillies’ Triple-A squad this year. In 84 games with the IronPigs, Cruz has slashed .269/.358/.448 with 12 home runs, 19 doubles and 56 RBI.

More About Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryan De La Cruz

Cruz made his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2021. He played for Miami until being dealt to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 trade deadline for right-hander Jun-Seok Shim and third baseman Gerret Forrester.

In his five seasons with Miami, Cruz hit .258/.305/.419 with 55 home runs, 78 doubles and 191 RBI across 431 games. He went 1-for-6 with an RBI and a walk in his two lone postseason games in 2023.

Cruz’s production fell off significantly after joining the Pirates. The outfielder hit just .200/.220/.294 and posted -1.2 bWAR in 44 games with Pittsburgh.

Cruz elected free agency following the 2024 season, allowing him to sign a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves. Cruz appeared in just 16 games with Atlanta in 2025, collecting only nine hits in 47 at-bats.

The outfielder hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since his stint with the Braves. The New York Yankees claimed Cruz off waivers on May 1, 2025. He spent the remainder of the 2025 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

After electing free agency this past offseason, Cruz signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies. Philadelphia released Cruz on July 4, but he re-signed with the organization one day later.