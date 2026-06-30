Phillies Stand By $172 Million Starter After Latest Blowup

The Philadelphia Phillies were defeated by their in-state rival, the Pittsburgh Pirates, on Monday, June 29, after right-hander Aaron Nola coughed up seven earned runs after 4.1 innings.

Despite the rough outing, which raised Nola’s ERA above 6.00, interim manager Don Mattingly expressed support for the veteran after the game.

“Honestly, early in that game, I thought he was going to roll,” Mattingly told reporters, including Matt Gelb of The Athletic. “It just seemed to go south. He got behind some counts, gave up some hits and just really couldn’t put anybody away after that.”

Nola only allowed two earned runs through four innings. He hit a roadblock in the fifth frame, allowing six baserunners before being relieved by Seth Johnson. The reliever couldn’t put out the fire, adding a few more tallies to Nola’s ledger. Nola is in the third season of a seven-year, $172 million contract. He’s making nearly $25 million in 2026.

Philadelphia Phillies Offer Support for Aaron Nola Following Another Rough Start

Nola permitted two more home runs against the Pirates. He’s now given up 19 home runs in 85 innings this season. Opponents have taken Nola deep twice in each of his last four starts. The home run numbers, and specifically a hefty 17.9% home-run-to-fly-ball rate, are the main reason Nola’s ERA estimators are much better than his 6.04 ERA. The righty has a solid 3.97 xFIP and an identical 3.97 SIERA. Those calculations tend to normalize home run rate, but his might just be the pitcher Nola is at this stage of his career. He’s run a HR/FB rate above 15% for four consecutive years.

The 33-year-old Nola has been a mainstay in the Phillies’ rotation since he debuted in 2015. He’s been one of the steadiest contributors in the league during his time in the majors. After posting a 6.01 ERA across 17 starts in 2025, he may be nearing the end of his viability as a big leaguer.

“Definitely haven’t really had a stretch like this ever in my career,” Nola told reporters, relayed by Gelb. “I mean, over my career, I feel like I’ve been kind of an innings eater since I’ve been with the Phillies. It’s been tough. I haven’t really stepped foot in the sixth inning too much this year.”

Could the Phillies Move Nola to the Bullpen?

The Phillies have had a tough time filling out the back end of the rotation. Taijuan Walker was released after struggling in a swingman role. Prospect Andrew Painter was bumped back to the minor leagues earlier this month.

Alan Rangel has been a nice surprise since joining the rotation. Nola’s struggles likely solidify his spot in the group. Given the healthy financial commitment to Nola, it’s hard to see him getting bumped out of the rotation.