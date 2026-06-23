Phillies Find Andrew Painter Replacement: ‘The best guy long-term for us’

After demoting pitching prospect Andrew Painter to the minors, the Philadelphia Phillies shared news about his replacement following a promising game from another righty on Monday, June 22, against the Washington Nationals.

Alan Rangel has earned a spot in the rotation, interim manager Don Mattingly told reporters, including Matt Gelb of The Athletic. The 28-year-old delivered five innings of one-run ball in a 4-1 loss to the Nats. Rangel followed left-hander Tim Mayza, who put the Phillies in an early hole that they failed to climb out of in the opening game of the series.

“I mean, at this point, I think we’ve kind of made a commitment to that spot,” Mattingly said, relayed by Gelb. “I’m not saying we’re making a commitment to a full start every time. It could be openers, it could be starting.”

The outing on Monday was Rangel’s second appearance with the big-league squad this season. He allowed one earned run over three innings of a blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs in April.

Philadelphia Phillies News Update: Alan Rangel to Take Over Andrew Painter’s Rotation Spot

Rangel joined the Phillies on a minor league deal in 2024. He reached the majors for the first time last season, posting a 2.45 ERA across 11 innings. Rangel has only worked as a reliever in the big leagues, but he’s been primarily a starter in the minors. The righty posted a 4.55 ERA across 25 starts at Triple-A in 2025. He’s performed better this year, tossing 70 innings with a sub-4.00 ERA at Lehigh Valley. Rangel made 11 starts and three relief appearances with the Iron Pigs. His strong effort there afforded him a big-league opportunity when Painter was removed from the rotation.

“It was the fact that Rangel was the guy throwing the best, they felt like, down there,” Mattingly said, per Gelb. “He was going to be the best guy long-term for us.”

Through seven games with the Phillies, Rangel has shown an interesting arsenal. He’s leaned on a changeup more than 30% of the time. It’s been his most-used pitch this season. The righty has mixed in a low-90s four-seamer, curveball, and slider. Rangel’s changeup has been his most valuable offering with the Phillies. It’s been responsible for 12 of his 17 strikeouts as a big leaguer. Rangel throws from a unique over-the-top arm slot, which helps the changeup play well off his other pitches.

“I just wanted to show the pitch at the same eye level for the hitter,” Rangel said, relayed by Gelb. “So if I did that in the same spot, with the difference in the pitch shape and the way it moves, I think that would be creative.”

Will Painter Return to the Phillies?

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Painter was bumped back to the minor leagues after getting shelled for 17 earned runs in three June starts. The rough stretch pushed his ERA to an ugly 7.06. He completed six innings just twice in 14 appearances.

The young righty has yet to make a start in the minors. He’ll likely have to show much improved results to get another shot in Philadelphia. An injury in the starting rotation could also spur a promotion.