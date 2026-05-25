Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto Sends Clear Message About Aaron Nola

The Philadelphia Phillies no longer have the luxury of treating Aaron Nola’s struggles like a temporary slump. Every rough outing now creates bigger consequences for a team built to compete for a World Series immediately. Each shortened start puts more strain on the bullpen, weakens the rotation behind Zack Wheeler, and raises uncomfortable questions about whether one of the franchise’s most dependable pitchers is beginning to lose the precision that defined his career.

That is why J.T. Realmuto’s comments after Wednesday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds carried so much weight inside and outside the organization.

Realmuto did not sound frustrated or defeated while discussing Nola’s latest outing. Instead, the Phillies catcher sounded like someone who still believes the veteran right-hander can recover if he fixes two specific problems that continue ruining his starts: command and count leverage.

“I feel like he’s just a small adjustment away,” Realmuto said, according to The Athletic. “It’s still in there. It all comes down to command and being able to throw the ball where he wants.”

Those comments revealed far more about Nola’s struggles than the final box score did.

Phillies Continue Watching Aaron Nola Lose Control of Innings

The most frustrating part for Philadelphia may be that Nola still flashes signs of the pitcher who anchored postseason rotations only a few years ago. Wednesday’s start against Cincinnati opened with exactly that version of Nola, creating brief optimism that the veteran may finally be turning a corner after several difficult outings.

Nola carved through the first inning on only 11 pitches. He froze Elly De La Cruz with a perfectly located 94 mph fastball after sequencing the at-bat backward. He also attacked left-handed hitters aggressively with cutters and changeups, which mattered because lefties entered the game batting .323 against him this season.

For one inning, the Phillies saw command, sequencing, and confidence return all at once. The problem is that the version of Nola appearing later in games looks completely different.

Cincinnati eventually pushed Nola out after five innings despite the fact he did not issue a walk or allow a home run. Those are normally encouraging signs for a struggling pitcher. However, too many pitches still leaked back over the middle of the plate once runners reached base, allowing innings to spiral before Nola could regain control.

“He’s making a lot of really good pitches,” Realmuto said. “And then there’s just times where he’s catching a little too much plate, falling behind in counts.”

That problem cuts directly into the foundation of Nola’s success. He never relied solely on overpowering velocity to dominate hitters. Instead, he built his career around precision, sequencing, and forcing hitters into uncomfortable counts. Once that command slips, the margin for error becomes dramatically smaller.

Phillies Facing Bigger Questions About Rotation Future

The concern surrounding Nola now stretches far beyond one disappointing month early in the season. Philadelphia committed heavily to him long term because the organization believed his durability and command would age well alongside Wheeler and Cristopher Sánchez at the top of the rotation.

Instead, the Phillies are now searching for answers almost every time Nola takes the mound.

Through his first 10 starts, Nola owns a 6.04 ERA. His strikeout numbers have dropped sharply. He is also allowing some of the worst hard contact of his career. Hitters are no longer chasing pitches outside the zone consistently. Left-handed batters continue giving him major problems despite occasional flashes of improvement.

That creates real long-term tension for a Phillies team trying to maximize a championship window built around expensive veteran stars.

Realmuto’s confidence still matters because few players understand Nola better than the catcher who has worked alongside him for years. The two veterans helped lead multiple postseason runs together, and Realmuto clearly still believes the elite version of Nola exists beneath the inconsistency.

This roster was constructed under the assumption that Nola would remain one of baseball’s most reliable starters deep into his 30s. If his command no longer consistently returns, Philadelphia may be facing a much larger organizational problem than a rough start to the 2026 season.