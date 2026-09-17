Philadelphia Phillies Acquire World Series Champion From White Sox Before Mets Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to begin a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Phillies acquired a World Series Champion off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies Claim José Urquidy From White Sox Before Mets Series

The Phillies claimed right-handed pitcher José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. He won’t be eligible for the postseason roster.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb wrote on X: Phillies have claimed veteran righty José Urquidy off waivers. He won’t be postseason-eligible but he’s going to help them with innings in final 10 games. Will report soon to big-league club.

The White Sox designated Urquidy for assignment on Tuesday, allowing the Phillies to claim him off waivers.

The White Sox acquired Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Felix Doroteo on July 26.

The White Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Charlotte two days after the acquisition.

On Aug. 14, the White Sox recalled Urquidy from Triple-A.

Urquidy posted a 4.37 ERA over 22 2/3 innings with the White Sox. He recorded an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Pirates before the trade.

In the minors this season, the 31-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA over 95 2/3 innings.

Looking at José Urquidy’s Career

Urquidy made his MLB debut with Houston in 2019. He pitched for the team through the 2023 season.

During his time with the Astros, Urquidy posted a 3.98 ERA with 326 strikeouts over 405 innings. He won the World Series with Houston in 2022.

In his lone postseason outing of the 2022 season, Urquidy hurled three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

Urquidy has a career 4.08 ERA over 46 1/3 postseason innings.

Urquidy spent the entire 2024 season on the injured list. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024.

The right-hander elected free agency after the 2024 season and signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers. He made just two appearances with the Tigers’ big-league squad in 2025.

Urquidy signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates over the offseason. He was traded to the White Sox after being designated for assignment.