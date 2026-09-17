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Philadelphia Phillies Acquire World Series Champion From White Sox Before Mets Series

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Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to begin a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, the Phillies acquired a World Series Champion off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Philadelphia Phillies Claim José Urquidy From White Sox Before Mets Series

Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: José Urquidy #70 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at Rate Field on September 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Phillies claimed right-handed pitcher José Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. He won’t be eligible for the postseason roster.

The Athletic’s Matt Gelb wrote on X: Phillies have claimed veteran righty José Urquidy off waivers. He won’t be postseason-eligible but he’s going to help them with innings in final 10 games. Will report soon to big-league club.

The White Sox designated Urquidy for assignment on Tuesday, allowing the Phillies to claim him off waivers.

The White Sox acquired Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Felix Doroteo on July 26.

Baltimore Orioles v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: José Urquidy #65 of the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrates with Henry Davis #32 after the final out in a 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles during the game at PNC Park on April 5, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The White Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Charlotte two days after the acquisition.

On Aug. 14, the White Sox recalled Urquidy from Triple-A.

Chicago White Sox v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: José Urquidy #70 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning at Wrigley Field on August 19, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Urquidy posted a 4.37 ERA over 22 2/3 innings with the White Sox. He recorded an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Pirates before the trade.

In the minors this season, the 31-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA over 95 2/3 innings.

Looking at José Urquidy’s Career

Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Four
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 19: Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning during Game Four of the Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Urquidy made his MLB debut with Houston in 2019. He pitched for the team through the 2023 season.

During his time with the Astros, Urquidy posted a 3.98 ERA with 326 strikeouts over 405 innings. He won the World Series with Houston in 2022.

In his lone postseason outing of the 2022 season, Urquidy hurled three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Jose Altuve #27 and Jose Urquidy #65 of the Houston Astros embrace after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series in Game Six at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Urquidy has a career 4.08 ERA over 46 1/3 postseason innings.

Urquidy spent the entire 2024 season on the injured list. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024.

The right-hander elected free agency after the 2024 season and signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers. He made just two appearances with the Tigers’ big-league squad in 2025.

Urquidy signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates over the offseason. He was traded to the White Sox after being designated for assignment.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Acquire World Series Champion From White Sox Before Mets Series

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