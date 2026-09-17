Phillies Infielder Alec Bohm Says Every Game is a ‘Must-Win’

“It’s win games and get in the playoffs at this point, so I think they’re all must-win,” Bohm said. “We just want it in our control. If we win, it’s in our control. If we don’t win, then we’re scoreboard watching and who knows what can happen. So if we go out there, take care of business, win games, put together quality at-bats, play good defense, just play the game the right way, do what we do, then it’s in our hands.”

This season has been a roller coaster for Bohm. It began with reports that he was forced to sue his parents over personal finances. Then, he quickly struggled at the plate.

Bohm has shown some improvement at the dish as the season has gone on. He’s now hitting .251 with a .316 OBP. However, he’s yet to produce the power you’d expect from a six-foot-four-inch corner infielder. He’s slugging just .392 with a .709 OPS. Bohm also has 15 home runs and 84 RBIs on the season.

On top of all of that, at the Trade Deadline the Phillies changed Bohm’s position. To adjust to changes, he was moved from third base to first base, a major challenge in its own right.

Now, with the postseason on the horizon, Bohm has a great opportunity. He can play his best when the lights are brightest and work through some of those struggles. That, in what may be his last season with the Phillies, would be a great way to go out.

Kyle Schwarber Sent a Warning to the Phillies

Prior to action on Wednesday, Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber sent a warning to the team. The regular season isn’t over yet, and nothing is promised at this point.

“It’s going to be a grind,” Schwarber said. “There’s no doubt about it. It’s not like it’s guaranteed.”

The Phillies are now set to begin a series against the New York Mets. After that, they wrap up with two division-leading teams, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

“There are no ifs, ands or buts about it,” Schwarber said. “We have to go out and we have to win ballgames. And we’ve got the group to do it. We know we’re capable of being the team that can hold up a trophy at the end of the year. We know that, but we also have to go out there and we have to win games.”