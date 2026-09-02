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Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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Philadelphia Phillies v Minnesota Twins
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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 16: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his three-run home run as he runs the base against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning at Target Field on August 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)

With a day game after a night game, there would be lineup changes. Alec Bohm will be sitting out of the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will start right-hander Taylor Clarke as an opener, followed by rookie Jose Cabrera as the bulk pitcher. With both the opener and bulk pitcher being right-handed, it was a chance to give Bohm an off day.

Instead, the Phillies will start Kyle Schwarber at first base and Bryce Harper as the designated hitter. Curiously enough, the right-handed-hitting Bryan De La Cruz gets the start in right field.

Alec Bohm Sits Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Finale

Philadelphia Phillies v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyAlec Bohm will be out of the Phillies lineup in their series finale against the Diamondbacks. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 2026 season won’t be a great one for Alec Bohm, in terms of full-season statistics. The 30-year-old is slashing .248/.308/.382 with 14 home runs in 133 games. His 87 wRC+ is on track to be a career-worst, as he’s nearing free agency.

The year will be defined by a lot of off-field turmoil and an ugly slump to begin the season. However, it’s worth noting that Bohm has overcome that slump and has resumed being a productive member of the lineup.

Since his benching on May 7, Bohm has resumed being an above-average hitter. He’s hit .276 with 13 home runs and has a 111 wRC+. The Phillies are 61-37 in the last 98 games he’s appeared in.

Phillies Aim for Sweep of Diamondbacks

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Angels
GettyThe Phillies have won Andrew Painter’s last four starts. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Philadelphia is hoping to finish off a sweep of Arizona to complete their road trip. The Phillies enter this game holding the top National League Wild Card spot, passing the Chicago Cubs the previous night.

They’ll send rookie right-hander Andrew Painter to the mound against Arizona. Since returning to the big league rotation on July 31, Painter has been solid. Over that stretch, he has a 3.78 ERA and a 32/13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33.1 innings. The Phillies have won each of his last four starts.

First pitch at Chase Field is set for 3:40 p.m. ET.

Michael McDermott Michael McDermott covers MLB and the Arizona Cardinals for Heavy Sports. He's previously published content for SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and FanSided since 2015. Michael covered the Arizona Diamondbacks as an on-site reporter for Arizona Diamondbacks On SI for the 2022-2024 seasons and the Arizona Fall League for 2022-2025. More about Michael McDermott

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Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

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