Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Diamondbacks Game

With a day game after a night game, there would be lineup changes. Alec Bohm will be sitting out of the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks will start right-hander Taylor Clarke as an opener, followed by rookie Jose Cabrera as the bulk pitcher. With both the opener and bulk pitcher being right-handed, it was a chance to give Bohm an off day.

Instead, the Phillies will start Kyle Schwarber at first base and Bryce Harper as the designated hitter. Curiously enough, the right-handed-hitting Bryan De La Cruz gets the start in right field.

Alec Bohm Sits Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Finale

The 2026 season won’t be a great one for Alec Bohm, in terms of full-season statistics. The 30-year-old is slashing .248/.308/.382 with 14 home runs in 133 games. His 87 wRC+ is on track to be a career-worst, as he’s nearing free agency.

The year will be defined by a lot of off-field turmoil and an ugly slump to begin the season. However, it’s worth noting that Bohm has overcome that slump and has resumed being a productive member of the lineup.

Since his benching on May 7, Bohm has resumed being an above-average hitter. He’s hit .276 with 13 home runs and has a 111 wRC+. The Phillies are 61-37 in the last 98 games he’s appeared in.

Phillies Aim for Sweep of Diamondbacks

Philadelphia is hoping to finish off a sweep of Arizona to complete their road trip. The Phillies enter this game holding the top National League Wild Card spot, passing the Chicago Cubs the previous night.

They’ll send rookie right-hander Andrew Painter to the mound against Arizona. Since returning to the big league rotation on July 31, Painter has been solid. Over that stretch, he has a 3.78 ERA and a 32/13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33.1 innings. The Phillies have won each of his last four starts.

First pitch at Chase Field is set for 3:40 p.m. ET.