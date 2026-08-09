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Phillies Announce 28-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization Will Miss Rest Of Season

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Kolby Allard #49 and J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies speak during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on September 14, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the Toronto Blue Jays (at home).

The Phillies were able to avoid a sweep, as they won by a score of 7-6.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Phillies win, and all it cost was the collective sanity of anyone who witnessed these 3 hours, 30 minutes of Major League Baseball.”

Phillies Announce Player Will Miss Season

GettyKolby Allard # 49 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up prior to throwing against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium on August 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Also on Sunday, the Phillies announced the news that Kolby Allard will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation wrote: “Kolby Allard (strained left adductor) has been placed on the full-season injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.”

Allard did not play in a game for the Phillies this season.

That said, the 28-year-old had provided good pitching depth for the organization in case of injury.

He appeared in four games for the Cleveland Guardians this season.

Looking At Allard’s Career

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida.

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first season of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Following Atlanta, Allard had a four-year run on the Texas Rangers.

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on July 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allard then returned to the Braves for one season (before a stint with the Phillies in 2024).

He had spent the last two years on the Guardians prior to signing with the Phillies (on a Minor League deal) in the middle of the 2026 season.

Over 113 games (nine seasons), Allard has gone 13-26 with a 5.47 ERA.

Phillies Right Now

GettyPhiladelphia Phillies fans cheer during a rally in the 12th inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings.

With the victory, the Phillies improved to 63-56 in 119 games, which has them as the second-place team in the National League East.

They will now head on the road for a series with Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Phillies Announce 28-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization Will Miss Rest Of Season

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