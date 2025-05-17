Phillies Linked to Trading for $63 Million Pitcher to Replace Aaron Nola

The Philadelphia Phillies could explore the trade market to replace starting pitcher Aaron Nola, who’s out with an injury.

Nola was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to May 15th, due to a sprained right ankle. The right-hander injured his ankle before his start against the Cleveland Guardians on May 9 and ended up starting two more games. Yet, he struggled in both and was placed on the IL.

Now, with Nola on the injured list, MLB analyst Drew VonScio of Newsweek links the Phillies to trading for Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Chris Bassitt to replace Nola.

“The Phillies can look outside of the organization for a potential trade target, especially with Nola struggling this season,” VonScio wrote. “Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is certainly an option for the Phillies…

“Bassitt is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, making him a prime candidate to be dealt if the Blue Jays fall off,” VonScio added. “Pair that with the team unlikely to retain him due to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. being paid $500 million over the next 14 years, and there’s a good chance the 36-year-old pitcher finishes the season wearing a different uniform. If that happens, the Phillies should be pursuing Bassitt to bolster the pitching staff ahead of a potential playoff run.”

Bassitt is in the final year of his three-year, $63 million deal with the Blue Jays. He would be a fourth or fifth starter with the Phillies. This season, the right-hander is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 9 starts.

Philadelphia would likely have to trade some top prospects to acquire Bassitt. But if the Phillies are going to compete for a World Series, adding another star pitcher to the rotation is a must.

Phillies’ Nola Frustrated to be on IL

Nola was expected to be the Phillies’ ace, but he has struggled this season.

The right-hander is 1-7 with a 6.16 ERA in 9 starts and will now miss a couple of starts with him being on the IL. After being placed on the IL, Nola says he is frustrated as he always wants to be on the mound competing.

“Obviously, I never want to go on the IL,” Nola said. “As a competitor, I’m here to pitch. I’ve pitched through stuff before and little things haven’t affected me. I thought this was going to subside by now, but it hasn’t really. It’s frustrating.”

Nola hopes he only needs the 15 days on the IL. But he said he wasn’t able to rotate his foot as he wanted, which hindered his pitching.

“I did feel like I had to overcompensate a bit,” Nola said. “It did get a little bit better last game, but it was putting a little more stress on my back just because I wasn’t able to rotate my foot like I usually do.”

Nola is in the second year of his seven-year, $172 million deal.

Phillies Turn to Mick Abel to Replace Nola

Although Philadelphia could explore the trade market to replace Nola, for now, the team is turning to a top prospect.

The Phillies called up Mick Abel, who is the team’s eighth-ranked prospect. Abel will make his MLB debut on May 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Mick’s earned it,” Phillies general manager Preston Mattingly said.

If Abel pitches well, perhaps Philadelphia doesn’t need to make a trade. But adding a veteran starter for the playoff push makes a lot of sense.