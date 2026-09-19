Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Mets Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 3-0 on Thursday. The Mets won the second game 6-3 on Friday. The third game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

During their current series against the Mets, the Phillies quietly announced two roster decisions.

Philadelphia Phillies Made 2 Roster Decisions During Mets Series

The Phillies promoted two players from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

From MiLB.com:

C Luis Caicuto assigned to Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Reading Fightin Phils.

3B Raider Tello assigned to Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Reading Fightin Phils.

Caicuto, 23, has appeared in 52 games at the High-A level and 11 at Double-A this season.

Between the two levels, he hit .249/.358/.406 with six home runs and 37 RBI over 63 games.

The Phillies selected Caicuto from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

The third baseman has a career slash line of .252/.352/.339 with seven home runs and 80 RBI over 204 minor-league games.

The Phillies signed Tello as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2024. He went to the University of Iowa.

Tello has spent most of the season between High-A and Double-A.

In 84 games this year, Tello has hit .296/.358/.395 with five home runs and 52 RBI.

Since making his professional debut in 2024, Tello has slashed .283/.352/.390 with 13 home runs and 114 RBI over 199 games.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are in a three-way tie with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot with an 85-69 record. Based on the tiebreakers, the Phillies are the second seed.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would host the Padres in the Wild Card round.

After they finish their series against the Mets, the Phillies will finish the regular season with series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.