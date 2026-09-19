Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a four-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phillies won the first game of the series 3-0 on Thursday. The Mets won the second game 6-3 on Friday. The third game is scheduled to begin at 4:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday.

During their current series against the Mets, the Phillies quietly announced two roster decisions.

Philadelphia Phillies Made 2 Roster Decisions During Mets Series

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The Phillies promoted two players from Double-A Reading to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

From MiLB.com:

  • C Luis Caicuto assigned to Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Reading Fightin Phils.
  • 3B Raider Tello assigned to Lehigh Valley IronPigs from Reading Fightin Phils.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Caicuto, 23, has appeared in 52 games at the High-A level and 11 at Double-A this season.

Between the two levels, he hit .249/.358/.406 with six home runs and 37 RBI over 63 games.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: A detailed view of the hat and glove of Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies selected Caicuto from the Arizona Diamondbacks in the minor league phase of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft.

The third baseman has a career slash line of .252/.352/.339 with seven home runs and 80 RBI over 204 minor-league games.

Philadelphia Phillies v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WI – APRIL 24: A Philadelphia Phillies baseball hat sits in the dugout during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on April 24, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

The Phillies signed Tello as an undrafted free agent on July 23, 2024. He went to the University of Iowa.

Tello has spent most of the season between High-A and Double-A.

Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FL – MAY 29: A camouflage Philadelphia Phillies hat sits in the dugout before the start of the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on May 29, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

In 84 games this year, Tello has hit .296/.358/.395 with five home runs and 52 RBI.

Since making his professional debut in 2024, Tello has slashed .283/.352/.390 with 13 home runs and 114 RBI over 199 games.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 17: Luis Arraez #4, Alec Bohm #28, Trea Turner #7 and Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a 3-0 win over the New York Mets at Citi Field on September 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Phillies are in a three-way tie with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres for the top Wild Card spot with an 85-69 record. Based on the tiebreakers, the Phillies are the second seed.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would host the Padres in the Wild Card round.

After they finish their series against the Mets, the Phillies will finish the regular season with series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 2 Roster Moves Amid Mets Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x