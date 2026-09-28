Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 9 Roster Moves Before NLWC Series vs. Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up the regular season with a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday.

Next, the Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park in Atlanta this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Before the postseason, the Phillies quietly announced nine roster moves.

Philadelphia Phillies Make 9 Roster Moves Before Atlanta Braves Series

From MiLB.com:

Since the minor-league season is over, these moves don’t mean much.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies clinched a postseason berth on the final day of the season.

They finished the regular season with an 88-74 record. They ended up six games behind the Braves for first place in the National League East.

Philadelphia is the No. 6 seed in the National League.

If the Phillies beat the Braves in the Wild Card Series, they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Jesus Luzardo will be an opener for the Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series, according to multiple reports.

Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves in Game 2, per several reports. The rest of the starters haven’t been announced yet.