Reading Fightin Phils activated LHP Adam Seminaris from the Development List.
Reading Fightin Phils activated RHP Aaron Combs from the 7-day injured list.
Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated C Mark Kolozsvary from the 7-day injured list.
Since the minor-league season is over, these moves don’t mean much.
Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
The Phillies clinched a postseason berth on the final day of the season.
They finished the regular season with an 88-74 record. They ended up six games behind the Braves for first place in the National League East.
Philadelphia is the No. 6 seed in the National League.
If the Phillies beat the Braves in the Wild Card Series, they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
Jesus Luzardo will be an opener for the Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series, according to multiple reports.
Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves in Game 2, per several reports. The rest of the starters haven’t been announced yet.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Philadelphia Phillies quietly announced nine roster moves before taking on the Atlanta Braves in the NLWC Series.
Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 9 Roster Moves Before NLWC Series vs. Braves