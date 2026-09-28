Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 9 Roster Moves Before NLWC Series vs. Braves

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
The Philadelphia Phillies and manager Don Mattingly are giving Alan Rangel a chance to take Andrew Painter's spot.

The Philadelphia Phillies wrapped up the regular season with a 7-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday.

Next, the Phillies will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park in Atlanta this week.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves is out at second by Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: Tuesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Wednesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Before the postseason, the Phillies quietly announced nine roster moves.

Philadelphia Phillies Make 9 Roster Moves Before Atlanta Braves Series

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski looks on before Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

From MiLB.com:

  • Reading Fightin Phils activated C Kehden Hettiger.
  • Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated C Payton Henry from the 7-day injured list.
  • Reading Fightin Phils activated RHP Gage Wood from the Development List.
  • Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated CF Kameron Misner from the 7-day injured list.
  • Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated 2B Robert Moore from the 7-day injured list.
  • Reading Fightin Phils activated C Mark Kolozsvary.
  • Reading Fightin Phils activated LHP Adam Seminaris from the Development List.
  • Reading Fightin Phils activated RHP Aaron Combs from the 7-day injured list.
  • Lehigh Valley IronPigs activated C Mark Kolozsvary from the 7-day injured list.

Since the minor-league season is over, these moves don’t mean much.

Looking at the Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: The Philadelphia Phillies pose for a team photograph after clinching a National League Wild Card spot after a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Phillies clinched a postseason berth on the final day of the season.

They finished the regular season with an 88-74 record. They ended up six games behind the Braves for first place in the National League East.

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Bryce Harper #3 and Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching a National League Wild Card spot after a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Philadelphia is the No. 6 seed in the National League.

If the Phillies beat the Braves in the Wild Card Series, they will play the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Garrett Stubbs #21 of the Philadelphia Phillies and teammates celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching a National League Wild Card spot after a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Jesus Luzardo will be an opener for the Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series, according to multiple reports.

Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves in Game 2, per several reports. The rest of the starters haven’t been announced yet.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Quietly Announce 9 Roster Moves Before NLWC Series vs. Braves

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x