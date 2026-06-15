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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Marlins Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 31: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an out during a game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on March 31, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

Alec Bohm had no hits in four at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision

GettyAlec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park on May 09, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For Monday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa 3B Z. Wheeler SP”

Bohm is not in the lineup.

He is currently batting .219 with 54 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 20 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

GettyAlec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs out his three-run home run, scoring in Kyle Schwarber #12 and Bryce Harper #3 (not pictured) in the third inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Bohm was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Phillies.

In 2022, Bohm helped the franchise reach the World Series (and he made the All-Star Game in 2024).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAlec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run to score in Kyle Schwarber #12 and Bryce Harper #3 in the third inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 10, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Here’s what people were saying about Bohm being out of the lineup:

Kyle Fisher: “#Phillies Don Mattingly mentioned getting almost everyone a few days off their feet coming up Alec Bohm is out of the lineup today after starting every game since May 9. Kyle Schwarber is taking reps at 1st base today”

@BrinaBombs: “Not sure why Bohm is sitting and not Trea and also as much as i hate Bohm he should be hitting 2nd”

@drajf0429: “So Bohm is out but the no hit, no field Turner is still in!!!!”

Phillies Right Now

GettyDon Mattingly, interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on after a 6-3 win over the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Phillies come into the night as the second-place team in the National League East with a 38-33 record in 71 games.

They are 19-17 in 36 games at home.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Marlins Series

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