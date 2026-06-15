Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision Before Marlins Series

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are coming off a 4-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Wisconsin.

Alec Bohm had no hits in four at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Alec Bohm Decision

For Monday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/15 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa 3B Z. Wheeler SP”

Bohm is not in the lineup.

He is currently batting .219 with 54 hits, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 20 runs and one stolen base in 67 games.

Bohm was picked in the 1st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all seven seasons of his career with the Phillies.

In 2022, Bohm helped the franchise reach the World Series (and he made the All-Star Game in 2024).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Bohm being out of the lineup:

Kyle Fisher: “#Phillies Don Mattingly mentioned getting almost everyone a few days off their feet coming up Alec Bohm is out of the lineup today after starting every game since May 9. Kyle Schwarber is taking reps at 1st base today”

@BrinaBombs: “Not sure why Bohm is sitting and not Trea and also as much as i hate Bohm he should be hitting 2nd”

@drajf0429: “So Bohm is out but the no hit, no field Turner is still in!!!!”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies come into the night as the second-place team in the National League East with a 38-33 record in 71 games.

They are 19-17 in 36 games at home.