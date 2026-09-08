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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Demotion of Young Shortstop Before Astros Series

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BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 22: Dave Dombrowski, President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox, looks on during team workouts ahead of the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on October 22, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Phillies announced the demotion of a young shortstop in the organization.

Philadelphia Phillies Demote Young Shortstop Before Astros Series

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GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 30: David Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Phillies demoted 18-year-old shortstop Tyler Spangler from Single-A Clearwater to the Florida Complex League Phillies, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Philadelphia selected Spangler with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of high school.

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The Phillies assigned Spangler to the FCL Phillies in late July. After roughly a few weeks, the Phillies promoted the shortstop to Single-A.

Spangler struggled in Single-A, collecting just six hits and six walks in 42 plate appearances. He struck out 10 times. Because of his struggles, the Phillies decided to give him more at-bats in rookie ball.

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It’s common for players to struggle immediately after being drafted, especially when it’s out of high school. Spangler is young and should be back in Single-A next season.

Even though Spangler hit below .200, the fact that he walked six times in his 42 plate appearances is a reason to believe he can be a successful big leaguer one day. At 18-years-old, Spangler likely has at least a few years before he reaches the majors.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with J.T. Realmuto #10 (left) after pitching a complete game for the win against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

The Phillies have won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Astros series, the Phillies split a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia currently has the first National League Wild Card spot with an 81-63 record. The club has a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, the second NL Wild Card team.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies is doused with water bottles from Kyle Schwarber #12 and Brandon Marsh #16 (left) after the complete game win against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

In the division standings, the Phillies are four games back of the Braves for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Astros on Thursday afternoon. After that, they will head to Atlanta for a three-game set against the Braves.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Demotion of Young Shortstop Before Astros Series

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