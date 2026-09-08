Philadelphia Phillies Announce Demotion of Young Shortstop Before Astros Series

The Philadelphia Phillies will begin a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Phillies announced the demotion of a young shortstop in the organization.

Philadelphia Phillies Demote Young Shortstop Before Astros Series

The Phillies demoted 18-year-old shortstop Tyler Spangler from Single-A Clearwater to the Florida Complex League Phillies, according to his MiLB.com transactions tracker.

Philadelphia selected Spangler with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft out of high school.

The Phillies assigned Spangler to the FCL Phillies in late July. After roughly a few weeks, the Phillies promoted the shortstop to Single-A.

Spangler struggled in Single-A, collecting just six hits and six walks in 42 plate appearances. He struck out 10 times. Because of his struggles, the Phillies decided to give him more at-bats in rookie ball.

It’s common for players to struggle immediately after being drafted, especially when it’s out of high school. Spangler is young and should be back in Single-A next season.

Even though Spangler hit below .200, the fact that he walked six times in his 42 plate appearances is a reason to believe he can be a successful big leaguer one day. At 18-years-old, Spangler likely has at least a few years before he reaches the majors.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have won seven of their last 10 games. Before the Astros series, the Phillies split a four-game series against the Atlanta Braves.

Philadelphia currently has the first National League Wild Card spot with an 81-63 record. The club has a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, the second NL Wild Card team.

In the division standings, the Phillies are four games back of the Braves for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies will wrap up their series with the Astros on Thursday afternoon. After that, they will head to Atlanta for a three-game set against the Braves.