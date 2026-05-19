Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Reds Game

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds for the second game of their series (at home).

The Phillies most recently won Monday’s game by a score of 5-4.

Kyle Schwarber did not play.

Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

For Tuesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/19 T. Turner DH B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Marsh LF A. García RF B. Stott 2B E. Sosa SS J. Crawford CF R. Marchán C J. Luzardo SP”

Schwarber is not in the lineup for the second straight game.

He has had an excellent season, batting .230 with 41 hits, 20 home runs, 36 RBI’s, 33 runs and one stolen base in his first 47 games of the 2026 season.

The former Indiana Hoosier is in his fifth year playing for Philadelphia.

Jeff Kerr of 97.3 ESPN FM wrote: “No Kyle Schwarber (illness) for 2nd straight day in #Phillies lineup. Trea Turner is the DH. Edmundo Sosa is SS.”

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

He has been an incredible addition to the franchise, and helped them reach the World Series in 2022.

In 2016, the 33-year-old won the World Series with the Cubs.

@RobBballHistory wrote (on May 15): “Kyle Schwarber hit his 359th and 360th career HR, passing Carlos Lee, Nolan Arenado and Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Johnny Mize and moved into a tie with Gary Gaetti for 92nd on the All Time HR list.”

Phillies Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

After a slow start, the Phillies now find themselves as the second-place team in the National League East with a 25-23 record in 48 games.

They have won eight out of their last ten (and are 13-12 in 25 games at home).

Following the Reds, the Phillies will get the day off on Thursday before a series with the Cleveland Guardians that starts on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Reds come into Tuesday’s matchup as the last-place team in the National League Central with a 24-24 record in 48 games.

They are 11-13 in 24 games on the road.