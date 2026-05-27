Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision For Padres Series Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the San Diego Padres in California.

The Phillies are looking to go for the sweep after winning the first two games.

Most recently, the Phillies won by a score of 4-3 (on Tuesday).

Kyle Schwarber finished with one hit in five at-bats.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 5/27 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C A. García RF J. Crawford CF E. Sosa LF C. Sánchez SP”

For the second straight game, Schwarber is in the leadoff spot.

The three-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .232 with 46 hits, 21 home runs, 37 RBI’s, 35 runs and one stolen base in his first 52 games of the season.

He is in his fifth year playing for the Phillies.

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Paul Casella of MLB.com wrote (on Monday): “Kyle Schwarber with yet another home run against the Padres. He now has 21 home runs in 46 career starts against the Padres — that’s a 73-homer pace over 162 games.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the third-place team in the National League East with a 28-27 record in 55 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 14-11 in 25 games on the road).

Following the Padres, the Phillies will visit Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Padres Right Now

The Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 31-23 record in 54 games.

They are 5-5 over their last ten games (and 16-15 in 31 games at home).

Following the Phillies, the Padres will head on the road to visit the Washington Nationals on Friday.