UPDATE: Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision For Reds Game

On Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will open up a series with the Cincinnati Reds at home.

The Phillies are coming off a sweep of the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Most recently, they won by a score of 6-0 (on Sunday).

Kyle Schwarber finished with four strikeouts in five at-bats.

Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision For Reds Game

UPDATE: Ty Daubert of Phillies Nation reported the latest on Schwarber.

Daubert wrote: “Kyle Schwarber is sick, Don Mattingly said. He’s at Citizens Bank Park, and Phillies will see how he feels as the day goes.”

For Monday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

@FantasyProsMLB wrote: “PHI Phillies Lineup 05/18 1. Trea Turner SS 2. Bryce Harper DH 3. Alec Bohm 1B 4. Edmundo Sosa 3B 5. Adolis Garcia RF 6. Bryson Stott 2B 7. J.T. Realmuto C 8. Justin Crawford CF 9. Otto Kemp LF”

Schwarber will not be in the team’s lineup on Monday.

Despite his rough performance on Sunday, the three-time MLB All-Star is batting .230 with 41 hits, 2o home runs, 36 RBI’s, 33 runs and one stolen base in 47 games.

He is in his fifth season playing for the franchise.

Before the Phillies, the 2016 World Series Champion had stints with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Social Media Reacts To Schwarber Out Of Lineup

Here’s what people were saying on social media:

@CBoxSports: “Kyle Schwarber is out of the Phillies lineup tonight against the Reds. Schwarber had started all 47 games for Philadelphia this season before tonight.”

@BR33Z3SZN: “No Kyle Schwarber tonight is diabolical”

@PropKitchen: “They took Schwarber out of the lineup 😔”

@AlyssaMaria: “WHERE IS SCHWARBER AND MARSH ?????”

@SportsRadioWIP: “No Schwarber tonight vs LHP.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies enter play as the second-place team in the National League East with a 24-23 record in 47 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 12-12 in 24 games at home).

Following their three-game series with the Reds, the Phillies will remain in Philadelphia to host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.