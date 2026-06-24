PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 20: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a three run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This was second home run in the same inning for Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies defeated the Mets 15-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats in the seventh inning during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 6-2.
For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.
Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/24 T. Turner SS B. Marsh LF B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF E. Sosa 3B J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP”
@SleeperNats: “Kyle Schwarber is still out and the Nationals are facing the Phillies worst pitcher. Feels like a must win today.”
@PhilliesNation: “Kyle Schwarber is out of the lineup again tonight after being scratched Tuesday with lower back tightness.”
GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.They are coming off a 14-9 victory on Tuesday.Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber DecisionFor Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/24 T. Turner SS B. Marsh LF B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B J. […]
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Nationals Game