Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Nationals Game

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 14-9 victory on Tuesday.

Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/24 T. Turner SS B. Marsh LF B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF E. Sosa 3B J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP”

Schwarber is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .252 with 72 hits, 29 home runs, 52 RBIs, 51 runs and one stolen base in 75 games this season.

The three-time All-Star is in his fifth year in Philadelphia.

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Matt Gelb: “No Kyle Schwarber tonight. Bryce Harper will DH.”

@SleeperNats: “Kyle Schwarber is still out and the Nationals are facing the Phillies worst pitcher. Feels like a must win today.”

@PhilliesNation: “Kyle Schwarber is out of the lineup again tonight after being scratched Tuesday with lower back tightness.”