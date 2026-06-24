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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Nationals Game

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 20: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a three run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This was second home run in the same inning for Kyle Schwarber. The Phillies defeated the Mets 15-3. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the Washington Nationals.

They are coming off a 14-9 victory on Tuesday.

Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies bats in the seventh inning during a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 6-2.

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/24 T. Turner SS B. Marsh LF B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B B. Stott 2B J. Realmuto C G. Rincones Jr. RF E. Sosa 3B J. Crawford CF A. Nola SP”

Schwarber is not in the lineup on Wednesday.

He is currently batting .252 with 72 hits, 29 home runs, 52 RBIs, 51 runs and one stolen base in 75 games this season.

The three-time All-Star is in his fifth year in Philadelphia.

Before the Phillies, Schwarber had spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws the ball to a fan before a game against the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park on April 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Matt Gelb: “No Kyle Schwarber tonight. Bryce Harper will DH.”

@SleeperNats: “Kyle Schwarber is still out and the Nationals are facing the Phillies worst pitcher. Feels like a must win today.”

@PhilliesNation: “Kyle Schwarber is out of the lineup again tonight after being scratched Tuesday with lower back tightness.”

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a solo home run in the seventh inning during a game against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Kyle Schwarber Decision Before Nationals Game

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