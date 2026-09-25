PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after an injury at first base in the sixth inning during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday. It will be the Phillies’ final series of the regular season.
Before Friday’s game against the Rays, Phillies manager Don Mattingly announced an update on Luis Arraez, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Philadelphia Phillies’ Don Mattingly Announces Luis Arraez News Before Rays Series
MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki wrote on X: Don Mattingly said update on Luis Arraez was “kind of not a great one.” Sounds like they hope he might improve enough to pinch-hit at some point. IL could be possible if he doesn’t improve.
Arraez has a career slash line of .316/.361/.415 with 42 home runs and 372 RBI.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Philadelphia Phillies manager Don Mattingly announced an update on second baseman Luis Arraez's injury before the Rays series.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Update Before Rays Series