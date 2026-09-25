Philadelphia Phillies Announce Luis Arraez Update Before Rays Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are scheduled to begin a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 6:40 p.m. EDT on Friday. It will be the Phillies’ final series of the regular season.

Before Friday’s game against the Rays, Phillies manager Don Mattingly announced an update on Luis Arraez, who suffered a left ankle sprain in Thursday’s 5-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Don Mattingly Announces Luis Arraez News Before Rays Series

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki wrote on X: Don Mattingly said update on Luis Arraez was “kind of not a great one.” Sounds like they hope he might improve enough to pinch-hit at some point. IL could be possible if he doesn’t improve.

Arraez exited Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park with his ankle injury after reaching first base on an errant throw from Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt.

Looking at Phillies 2B Luis Arraez

Arraez’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time, as the Phillies will most likely play in the NL Wild Card round next week.

Philadelphia has a two-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final Wild Card spot with three games to go in the regular season. Arizona owns the tiebreaker between the two clubs.

The Phillies acquired Arraez from the San Francisco Giants before the trade deadline.

Since joining the Phillies, Arraez, 29, has slashed .278/.309/.369 with two home runs and 21 RBI over 46 games.

He hit .324/.360/.440 with four home runs and 43 RBI over 105 games with the Giants this season.

Arraez will be a free agent at the end of the season. He signed a one-year deal with San Francisco over the offseason.

The second baseman has eight years of big-league experience. He has played for the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, Giants and Phillies.

Arraez has a career slash line of .316/.361/.415 with 42 home runs and 372 RBI.