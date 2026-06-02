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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News Before Padres Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They most recently went 4-2 on a six-game road trip.

Three of those wins came against the Padres (in San Diego).

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning during a game against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Phillies announced roster news.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies reinstated RHP Aaron Nola from the paternity list yesterday. To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Nolan Hoffman was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA) following Sunday’s game.”

Looking At Nola

GettyAaron Nola #27 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on August 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nola was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The 2018 All-Star has spent all 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Phillies.

Right now, Nola is 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA in 11 games.

Looking At Hoffman

GettyNolan Hoffman #47 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the eighth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hoffman was picked in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in his second MLB season (all with the Phillies).

Right now, Hoffman is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three games.

Phillies Right Now

GettyBryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies scores a home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 30-29 record in 59 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 14-16 in 30 games at home).

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/2 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Crawford CF A. García RF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Padres Right Now

GettyShortstop Xander Bogaerts #2 of the San Diego Padres celebrates as he rounds third base after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 30, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 32-26 record in 58 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 16-10 in 26 games on the road).

Via Underdog MLB: “Padres 6/2 F. Tatis Jr. RF G. Sheets 1B M. Machado 3B M. Andujar DH J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS J. Bowen LF S. Song 2B F. Fermin C R. Vásquez SP”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News Before Padres Series

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