Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News Before Padres Series

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will begin a series with the San Diego Padres (at home).

They most recently went 4-2 on a six-game road trip.

Three of those wins came against the Padres (in San Diego).

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Roster News

Ahead of Tuesday’s series, the Phillies announced roster news.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “The Phillies reinstated RHP Aaron Nola from the paternity list yesterday. To make room on the 26-man roster, RHP Nolan Hoffman was optioned to Lehigh Valley (AAA) following Sunday’s game.”

Looking At Nola

Nola was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

The 2018 All-Star has spent all 12 seasons of his MLB career with the Phillies.

Right now, Nola is 3-4 with a 5.72 ERA in 11 games.

Looking At Hoffman

Hoffman was picked in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in his second MLB season (all with the Phillies).

Right now, Hoffman is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in three games.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 30-29 record in 59 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 14-16 in 30 games at home).

Via Underdog MLB: “Phillies 6/2 K. Schwarber DH T. Turner SS B. Harper 1B B. Marsh LF A. Bohm 3B B. Stott 2B J. Crawford CF A. García RF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

Padres Right Now

The Padres are the second-place team in the National League West with a 32-26 record in 58 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 16-10 in 26 games on the road).

Via Underdog MLB: “Padres 6/2 F. Tatis Jr. RF G. Sheets 1B M. Machado 3B M. Andujar DH J. Merrill CF X. Bogaerts SS J. Bowen LF S. Song 2B F. Fermin C R. Vásquez SP”