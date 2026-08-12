Phillies Analyst ‘Frustrated’ Over Team’s Second-Half Performance

The story of the 2026 Philadelphia Phillies has been a team that has underperformed expectations. Despite a roster that sent six players to the MLB All-Star Game, they are in a tough fight for a postseason spot.

Ben Davis, who is an analyst for the Phillies’ radio and television broadcasts, appeared on Decamara & Ritchie on 94 WIP to share his frustrations over the team’s performance. The Philadelphia native did not play for the club, but spent seven seasons in the big leagues as a catcher.

“I’m extremely frustrated,” said Davis. “I like to stay as positive as possible with this ball club. I think the pieces are there; they’re just not performing.”

Phillies Analyst Ben Davis Frustrated Over Team’s Performance

The Phillies are anchored by perhaps the best starting pitching trio in the league. The club committed over $500 million into Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, and Aaron Nola.

Throw in Andrew Painter, who ranked high on prospect lists entering the season, and the Phillies were supposed to have one of the best rotations in MLB. That unit has lived up to expectations, as the club ranks third in starting pitcher fWAR (12.8) behind the New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers.

“I look at the big three, Luzardo, Wheeler, and Sanchez, and they’re doing their job,” said Davis. “Nola’s been pitching better, Painter looked great the other night, (Jhoan) Duran’s doing his job.”

Despite the rotation doing its job, the issue has been a streaky offense and a struggling bullpen. The latter is the larger concern at the moment.

The problem with having an elite closer is the Phillies haven’t been able to give him a lead to save. They gave $22 million to Brad Keller to handle that role, but no pitcher has stepped up since his injury.

“On offense, I’m looking at Bryson Stott. This guy seems to be the only baseball player. The only guy who has field presence out there, knows what to do with the (baseball).”

Phillies in Tough Fight for Postseason Spot

The Phillies likely did not envision themselves fighting for their postseason lives in mid-August when they assembled this roster. Entering play on August 12, they are in a three-way tie with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for the final two Wild Card spots.

Much of that has to do with their record coming out of the All-Star break. They lost 10 of their first 14, almost putting them in a position to play Wild Card weekend on the road. That’s also opened the door for the Diamondbacks and Padres to be more aggressive and try to knock off the Phillies.

The Phillies also have been plagued with players not doing their job. The club is still reeling from back-to-back blown saves in the eighth inning in the Blue Jays series. That’s resulted in extra pitches, leading to a more tired bullpen, and likely contributed to Caleb Kilian’s oblique strain.

There are 41 games left, which means the Phillies will have to earn their postseason trip. The team is likely headed for its lowest win total since 2022, where they won 87 games. But with how tight the postseason race is, that might be enough to get in.