BREAKING: Phillies Get Dreadful News on $22 Million Arm Before Mets Series

The Philadelphia Phillies just received dreadful news on reliever Brad Keller. He is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, per Jeff Passan.

Passan posted on X: “Phillies reliever Brad Keller has a torn UCL and is expected to miss the rest of the season. If he undergoes surgery on his right elbow, it would keep him out a significant portion, if not all, of 2027 as well. Keller signed a two-year, $22 million deal over the winter.”

Keller’s loss is a huge hit to the Philly bullpen, as he’s expected to miss most of next season as well.

Other relievers such as Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering will have to carry more weight.

However, this development makes you wonder if Philadelphia will be in the mix for impact arms at the deadline.

Potential fits include Cardinals’ Riley O’Brien, Mets’ Luke Weaver, and Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela.

If Philadelphia doesn’t supplement its bullpen, things could get rough come October baseball.

Whatever they decide to do, fans aren’t ecstatic about the breaking news.

Social Media Reacts to Phillies Bullpen

Here’s what people are saying:

@ne10uz: “You never want to see a player go down with a torn UCL, especially right after securing a new deal. Wishing Brad Keller a smooth surgery and a full, strong recovery.”

Nolan McLean Enthusiast KNICKS 2026 NBA CHAMPS!! : “Luke Weaver is available, Phillies fans, but he’s going to cost you a pretty, pretty penny, either Gage Wood or Aidan Miller.”

Philadelphia Phillies : “Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Mets , the Phillies placed RHP Brad Keller on the 15-day injured list (retro to 7/13) with a right elbow UCL tear. To fill his spot on the 26-man roster, RHP Seth Johnson was recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley.”

Kyle Fisher : “The Phillies announced that Brad Keller has a tear in the UCL of his right elbow. He is likely done for the season.”

Brad Keller – RP/PHI — Surgery — Torn UCL (rest of the season). Per @JeffPassan : ‘Brad Keller has a torn UCL and is expected to miss the rest of the season. If he undergoes surgery on his right elbow, it would keep him out a significant portion, if not all, of 2027 as well.'” MLB Injury Bot : “

Mets2026 : “Have been hearing some rumblings from some places that the Phillies will now be very interested in Luke Weaver at this trade deadline. Especially now after the Brad Keller news.”

Paul Casella : “The Phillies have placed RHP Brad Keller on the IL with a right elbow UCL tear. Massive blow to a bullpen that already was looking for some help.”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies head into their first series after the All-Star break with a 54-43 record.

They trail the Atlanta Braves by two games in the NL East.

After having a slew of players visit their home ballpark for the All-Star Game, Philly looks primed for a huge second half.

Led by Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and an aggressive front office, the Phightin’ Phils look ready for any and everything.