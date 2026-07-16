The Philadelphia Phillies just received dreadful news on reliever Brad Keller. He is now expected to miss the remainder of the season, per Jeff Passan.
Passan posted on X: “Phillies reliever Brad Keller has a torn UCL and is expected to miss the rest of the season. If he undergoes surgery on his right elbow, it would keep him out a significant portion, if not all, of 2027 as well. Keller signed a two-year, $22 million deal over the winter.”
Keller’s loss is a huge hit to the Philly bullpen, as he’s expected to miss most of next season as well.
Other relievers such as Jhoan Duran and Orion Kerkering will have to carry more weight.
However, this development makes you wonder if Philadelphia will be in the mix for impact arms at the deadline.
Potential fits include Cardinals’ Riley O’Brien, Mets’ Luke Weaver, and Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela.
If Philadelphia doesn’t supplement its bullpen, things could get rough come October baseball.
Whatever they decide to do, fans aren’t ecstatic about the breaking news.
Social Media Reacts to Phillies Bullpen
Here’s what people are saying:
@ne10uz: “You never want to see a player go down with a torn UCL, especially right after securing a new deal. Wishing Brad Keller a smooth surgery and a full, strong recovery.”
Phillies Right Now
The Phillies head into their first series after the All-Star break with a 54-43 record.
They trail the Atlanta Braves by two games in the NL East.
After having a slew of players visit their home ballpark for the All-Star Game, Philly looks primed for a huge second half.
Led by Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and an aggressive front office, the Phightin’ Phils look ready for any and everything.
BREAKING: Phillies Get Dreadful News on $22 Million Arm Before Mets Series