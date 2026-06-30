Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Trending Toward First All-Star Start After Latest Fan Vote Update

MLB released the first update for Phase 2 of the All-Star Game fan vote. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh leads his position in the National League with 23% of the vote.

Marsh is one of three Phillies players to advance to Phase 2 of the fan vote. Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm are the other two. Stott is facing the Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies and Bohm is going up against the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ Max Muncy.

Both Stott and Bohm face an uphill battle to be named All-Stars. Albies has a 62-38 lead while Muncy is 60-40. It’s unlikely either player gets named a reserve, which is based on player votes.

However, Marsh is in the opposite situation. By leading the outfield, he’s in an excellent position to earn a start in the All-Star Game. The top three National League outfielders in Phase 2 voting will be elected as starters after the July 2 deadline.

At the current update, Juan Soto and Michael Harris II are also on track to start the game. Soto has 19% while Harris has 16%. If it holds, it could be a National League East starting outfield in Philadelphia.

Brandon Marsh Makes All-Star Case with Hot June

Marsh has backed up his All-Star candidacy with the best offensive season of his career. He enters June 30 slashing .322/.354/.529 with 14 home runs, a 140 wRC+, and 2.0 fWAR, ranking among the National League’s top outfielders in several offensive categories.

His breakout at the plate is not catching the attention of Phillies fans, but also his teammates.

“He’s always hit since he’s been here,” Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott told 94 WIP’s Dave Uram. “He’s crushed righties. Now getting the chance to face lefties, staying in that rhythm, and keep being himself.

“Probably one of the better hitters in the league, I say, and it’s really fun to watch him.”

Stott chuckled at the question of the three of them voting for each other in the fan vote, before saying “Not yet”.

While his June surge has fueled his push, Marsh has been consistently productive throughout the season. He’s hit above .300 with an OPS over .800 every month, giving voters a sustained body of work rather than a brief hot streak.

Which Phillies Could Join Brandon Marsh in the All-Star Game

Brandon Marsh won’t be the only Phillies player to be on the National League’s All-Star squad.

From the hitting side, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is a potential option. Schwarber finished second in Phase 1 of the fan vote, but didn’t advance as Shohei Ohtani led all National League players.

Bryce Harper is going to be an interesting situation. Both Freddie Freeman and Matt Olson have stronger cases than the Phillies star. But considering Harper’s remarks about the Home Run Derby, there’s a good chance that MLB adds him in to get him to participate.

The Phillies have three clear-cut pitchers worthy of an All-Star selection: Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jhoan Duran. With the game being played in Philadelphia, all eyes are on Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on who he’ll pick to start the game.

Wheeler is unlikely to pitch in the game, as he’s on track to start the Phillies’ final game before the All-Star break. Also, with Shohei Ohtani playing through a knee injury, Roberts might not want to risk his two-way star. It could come down to Sanchez vs. Jacob Misiorowski.