Phillies Fans Rally for Brandon Marsh During Pirates Clash

The Philadelphia Phillies hit the ground running on Monday night while playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Trea Turner put the Phillies on the board after homering on a fly ball to left field.

Shortly after, fan-favorite Brandon Marsh also smacked a stunning homer.

His hit was met with celebration from fans.

Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Earns Fan Approval

While 28-year-old Marsh ran the bases, loyal Philadelphia fans were holding up a sign that stated, “Marsh to the Polls.”

John Clark of NBC Philadelphia posted the heartwarming image on X.

The sign was in reference to Marsh’s All-Star candidacy, and upon returning to left field, he was met with a standing ovation.

Phase 2 of the All-Star balloting is underway, and Marsh was named a finalist among National League outfielders.

Considering this has been a strong breakout season for him, it didn’t come as a surprise to see him named a finalist.

In fact, he received the second-most votes of the NL outfielders.

Marsh’s Impressive 2026 Campaign

This year alone, the veteran outfielder is slashing.323/.355/.522 with a glowing .877 OPS and 13 home runs through 80 games.

Seven of those homers came in June, with his latest taking place in the first inning on Monday.

This marks Marsh’s fifth year in Philadelphia.

He originally played for the Los Angeles Angels, who selected him 60th overall in the second round of the 2016 MLB draft.

He made his debut in July 2021.

Once August 2022 rolled around, he found himself being traded to the Phillies in exchange for catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Marsh has left fans stunned numerous times since joining the organization, but this year at been particularly remarkable.

His .877 OPS is a career-high, and he’s already nearing his 16 home run mark from his 2024 campaign.

His All-Star votes speak for themselves.

“It would be really, really cool to be a part of that group this year, especially here in Philly,” said Marsh, per Paul Casella of MLB.com. “You know, I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t on my mind, but I’m really not focused on that.”

He added, “I’m really focused on just trying to be present here with these guys, and still just be a sponge to my teammates. Just keep learning from them, and just trying to be the best I can be.”

If Marsh were to win, this would be his first time receiving All-Star recognition.

Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia is currently in the midst of their first clash of the series against the Pirates.

They will have three more games remaining at Citizens Bank Park.

Following this long stretch, they will head to Kauffman Stadium to take on the Kansas City Royals for three games.

At the time of this writing, the Phillies are second in the National League East.

They own an overall record of 47-37, but this will change after Monday’s matchup.

As for the Pirates, they are ranked further down in the National League Central standings.

They are 42-42 overall, just barely edging out the Cincinnati Reds (39-43).

Philadelphia is off to a hot start, but they must continue the momentum.