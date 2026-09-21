Two Phillies Breakout Prospects Receive Major 2026 Honors

Two Philadelphia Phillies prospects received major recognition this season. Infielder Bryan Rincon and reliever Alex McFarlane were named Eastern League All-Stars for 2026. The club’s Player Development account on X shared the news.

Rincon, 22, is one of the more notable breakout prospects in the minor leagues. The former 14th-round pick is knocking on the door for an MLB debut during the 2027 season.

McFarlane, 25, has already graduated to the big leagues. He’s expected to play a major role in the Phillies’ bullpen in the postseason. The right-hander throws two fastballs in excess of 100 MPH with a devastating pair of breaking balls.

Both prospects started the year with Double-A Reading. Rincon spent the entire season there, while McFarlane has spent time in Reading, Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and the big leagues.

Phillies Prospects Bryan Rincon and Alex McFarlane Named All-Stars

With Bryan Rincon and Alex McFarlane named Eastern League All-Stars, it shows that the Phillies are still producing impact talent. Especially considering one of those All-Stars is arguably the most-improved player in the organization.

Rincon entered the season as a fringe prospect. He had struggled to hit through High-A and the Arizona Fall League in his career. In fact, he had hit under .200 at the plate in both 2024 and 2025, as injuries affected his career.

However, things came together for the 22-year-old shortstop in Double-A. There, he slashed .267/.410/.517 with 26 home runs and 30 stolen bases with Reading. Most importantly, he stayed healthy all season. It was the type of year that can completely change a player’s trajectory.

Prospect lists have caught up to Rincon’s latest performance. FanGraphs has him rated as the organization’s No. 4 prospect, and MLB Pipeline has him as the fifth-best prospect.

With the lost season for top prospect Aidan Miller, Rincon will enter 2027 with a lot of momentum. He looks like the heir apparent at shortstop for Trea Turner, who may have to change positions.

McFarlane has always carried an electric arm. That’s why the Phillies elected to put him on the 40-man roster last offseason despite a season-opening assignment in Reading. That decision has paid off, as the flamethrowing righty has a 2.35 ERA in his first 16 MLB appearances.

Notable Phillies Prospects for 2027

The Phillies will get more youth added to their club in 2027. In addition to Bryan Rincon and Alex McFarlane, the club has more impact talent at Double-A Reading.

The most notable prospect is 2025 first-rounder Gage Wood. The right-hander finished the season in Reading after giving Phillies fans a sample of his arsenal during the Futures Game.

Wood should enter the 2027 season as the club’s top prospect, depending on how Aidan Miller looks in spring.

A healthy Miller changes the Phillies’ farm system as well. If Rincon is the heir apparent at shortstop, then Miller is a candidate to take over at second or third base long-term. It’ll most likely be third, with his teammate Aroon Escobar as the likely future starter at second.

Escobar and Miller will head to Arizona for the fall league. How they fare with the Surprise Saguaros could determine if they open 2027 with Lehigh Valley.