Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Can Make MLB History In Padres Series

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies got the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They will now return home to host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Can Make MLB History

During their series with the Padres, Bryce Harper has the chance to make MLB history.

He needs just one more home run to tie Norm Cash (377) and Jeff Kent (377) for 81st on the all-time list.

Harper is in his eighth season playing for the Phillies.

The two-time MVP is currently batting .261 with 54 hits, 13 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 34 runs and four stolen bases in 59 games this season.

He last hit a home run on May 26 (against the Padres in California).

At just 33, Harper should be able to reach the 500 home run milestone before the end of his career.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals after being picked with the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are coming off a road trip where they won four out of six games.

They swept the Padres before losing two out of three to the Dodgers.

Right now, the Phillies are 30-29 in 59 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League East.

At home, they have gone 14-16 in 30 games.

The Phillies have made the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four years.

They also reached the World Series in 2022.

That said, Harper does not have a title in his first 14 seasons.

Padres Right Now

The Padres are currently the second-place team in the National League West with a 32-26 record in 58 games.

They are 16-10 in 26 games on the road.