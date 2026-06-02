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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Can Make MLB History In Padres Series

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MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 04, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies got the day off following a series with the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They will now return home to host the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Phillies Star Bryce Harper Can Make MLB History

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

During their series with the Padres, Bryce Harper has the chance to make MLB history.

He needs just one more home run to tie Norm Cash (377) and Jeff Kent (377) for 81st on the all-time list.

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Harper is in his eighth season playing for the Phillies.

The two-time MVP is currently batting .261 with 54 hits, 13 home runs, 34 RBI’s, 34 runs and four stolen bases in 59 games this season.

He last hit a home run on May 26 (against the Padres in California).

At just 33, Harper should be able to reach the 500 home run milestone before the end of his career.

He spent the first seven years of his career with the Washington Nationals after being picked with the first pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Phillies Right Now

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts to his run in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers with Alec Bohm #28 at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Phillies are coming off a road trip where they won four out of six games.

They swept the Padres before losing two out of three to the Dodgers.

Right now, the Phillies are 30-29 in 59 games, which has them as the third-place team in the National League East.

At home, they have gone 14-16 in 30 games.

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with teammate Bryce Harper #3 after rounding the bases on a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on April 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

The Phillies have made the MLB playoffs in each of the previous four years.

They also reached the World Series in 2022.

That said, Harper does not have a title in his first 14 seasons.

Padres Right Now

GettyManny Machado #13 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with Gavin Sheets #30 after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Petco Park on May 19, 2026 in San Diego, California. 

The Padres are currently the second-place team in the National League West with a 32-26 record in 58 games.

They are 16-10 in 26 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Can Make MLB History In Padres Series

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