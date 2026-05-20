Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Decision For Reds Series Finale

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philadelphia Phillies will wrap up their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The Phillies and Reds are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Wednesday will take the series.

Most recently, the Reds won Tuesday’s game by a score of 4-1.

Bryce Harper finished with two strikeouts in four at-bats.

Phillies Announce Bryce Harper Decision

For Wednesday’s game, the Phillies have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Phillies 5/20 T. Turner SS A. García RF B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B J. Realmuto C B. Marsh CF E. Sosa 3B B. Stott 2B O. Kemp LF A. Nola SP”

Harper will be the team’s DH for just the fourth time this season.

The eight-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .271 with 48 hits, 12 home runs, 30 RBI’s, 29 runs and three stolen bases in 49 games.

He is in his eighth season playing for the Phillies.

Tim Kelly of OnPattison wrote: “No Kyle Schwarber for the third day in a row. Bryce Harper will DH. ”

Social Media Reacts To Harper’s Strong Season

Here’s what people have been saying about Harper on social media:

@FDSportsbook (on May 19): “MLB Home Run leaders in May: 🥇 Kyle Schwarber – 9 🥈 Byron Buxton – 7 🥉 Bryce Harper – 6 The Phillies have been crushing it this month 💥”

@BaseUnstitched (on May 18): “In case you were wondering, Bryce Harper has had an ELITE start to the month of May: 65 PA .321/.415/.696 .470 wOBA 202 wRC+”

Tim Kelly (on May 17): “Bryce Harper looks like he wants to play in the All-Star Game in front of the home fans.”

@UnderdogMLB (on May 17): “Bryce Harper homers off Paul Skenes Harper is hitting .327 with 6 HR this month”

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 25-24 record in 49 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

Following the Reds, the Phillies will get the day off on Thursday (and then host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday).