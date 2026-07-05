Bryce Harper Open to Participating in Home Run Derby

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper said that he is open to doing the Home Run Derby this year.

Harper was named to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game as a Legend Pick by commissioner Rob Manfred. The game takes place at Harper’s home ballpark at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, so it was a good call by Manfred to make sure that Harper was added to the NL roster.

In addition to playing in the All-Star Game, however, Harper is also open to participating in the Home Run Derby the night before.

If he can find the right pitcher, that is.

Bryce Harper Open to Home Run Derby

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Harper is willing to participate in the Home Run Derby if he can find a suitable pitcher with whom he can work well. In fact, the Phillies first baseman has said he’s already gotten offers from former baseball pros who are willing to do it for him, but he wants to make sure he finds the right person before committing to doing the Home Run Derby.

“A lot of people have reached out and said they could do it. The thing is, the moment, you’ve got the fans and all that stuff. Everybody can say they can do it until they’re in it. They throw batting practice to their kids, to high school and college guys. I think I could trust a couple of them, but it’s just hard for me not to be able to do it with somebody I’m super comfortable with. It’s a hard thing to think about. They may throw to you one time before you take the field to be in a home run derby,” Harper said.

“It’s a big thing. You can’t just pick somebody random. Also with it being the swings and not the timing on the clock — if I don’t get any pitches I can hit, swing-wise I’m in trouble. And I’m not going to do something if I’m going to have a half-mentality toward it because I’m worried about the pitcher. If I’m going to do it, I’m going to be full bore and very confident in winning it. I’m not going out there just to have fun. I’m going out there to win it.”

Bryce Harper Has Twice Been in the Home Run Derby

Harper has previously been involved in the Home Run Derby twice in his MLB career.

First, he was in the Home Run Derby in 2013, his second year in the league. He hit 16 home runs in the first round, but he did not make the finals that year.

Second, he was in the Home Run Derby in 2018. This time around, Harper hit 45 home runs as he defeated Kyle Schwarber — his current teammate on the Phillies — in the final round to win it all.

As one of the most beloved Phillies players, it would be a very cool thing for Harper to do the Home Run Derby in front of his fans this year, so hopefully, he can find the right pitcher and he accepts the invitation to do it.