Bryce Harper Responds to FanDuel Controversy

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper responded to the controversial Cameo video that FanDuel sent to a sports betting customer.

On July 9, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported a very sad story about a sports gambling addict named Terry Thompson who wagered $18.5 million with FanDuel Sportsbook, losing $2 million. According to the article, it was clear that Thompson had a gambling problem, but FanDuel allegedly kept engaging him with VIP perks and access to big sporting events such as the Super Bowl in an effort to keep him betting.

Backstory to Bryce Harper FanDuel Video

Another perk that FanDuel sent to Thompson was a personalized video ahead of Thanksgiving from Harper, where the slugger said hi to him and his family.

“Hey Terry, what’s up brother? Hey man, your host Bryttanni from FanDuel wanted to make sure your Thanksgiving was extra special. So I just wanted to hop on here and wish you and your family a wonderful Thanksgiving. Tell (redacted) I said hello. I appreciate all the support through the years. And I just hope you have a great day, enjoy it. And we’ll see you soon. Bye,” Harper said in the video.

Since then, Harper has been criticized by fans and media for the video due to the man having a gambling addiction. But the baseball superstar says he did not know the video, which he created on Cameo, was going to be used for the purpose it was, and now he’s speaking out.

Bryce Harper Responds to Controversial FanDuel Video

Taking to his social media on Monday, just ahead of the 2026 MLB T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Harper posted a lengthy statement, in which he explained that while he did make the video with Cameo, he had no idea it was for FanDuel.

Here’s what Harper said below, as well as a screenshot that he posted of the original Cameo request that he received.

“I joined Cameo to engage with fans through paid personalized videos. What happened here went beyond anything I knew about or approved. In November 2024, someone identifying themselves only as ‘Bryttanni’ submitted an order through Cameo for a personal ‘holiday video for Terry.’ Cameo had a separate category for business video requests, and at the time I did not know this video would be used for commercial purposes,” Harper wrote on his Instagram stories.

“The request included a short script. I read it in good faith. FanDuel then put its own logo on the video and used it as a gambling promotion. I did not know FanDuel would do this, I did not consent to it, and FanDuel had no right to do it. Had I known FanDuel’s true intent, I would not have made the video. The same is true had I known anything about Terry or his situation, or about any alleged ‘partnership’ between Cameo and FanDuel.Contrary to the Inquirer’s suggestion, I did not know the Cameo video would be used for a FanDuel VIP promotion, and I have no affiliation with FanDuel whatsoever. Counsel has directed me not to comment any further at this time.”

It was wise for Harper to post this statement, as fans wanted to hear his side of the story, and now they have it. It was also a smart move on Harper’s part, because the media at the All-Star Game were assuredly going to ask him about it. Now, he can direct them to his statement instead.

According to ESPN’s gambling writer David Payne Purdum, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is now investigating what happened.