Bryce Harper’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Philadelphia Phillies Star

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a 15-3 win on Saturday.

Bryce Harper hit for the cycle.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadlephia wrote: “Fun night with Bryce Harper breaking out of his slump with the 11th cycle in Phillies history. First Phillie in 31 years to do it his first 4 at-bats since Gregg Jefferies. It was Bryce’s first cycle. Guess he is going to stick with that heavier bat!”

Harper is now batting .259 with 68 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 50 runs and five stolen bases in 76 games.

Harper’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Phillies Star

On Sunday, Harper’s wife (Kayla) made a heartfelt post for her husband.

She wrote (via Instagram): “You are the calmness and safety in our home. The kids couldn’t be more spoiled to have a dad who is present and so intentional with making them feel special. We love you! Happy Fathers Day 💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@carlos.moreno1965: “Happy fathers day Bryce….👍👍👍👍”

@a.m.p42: “Our cycle king. We love you. Happy Father’s Day. You are all our fathers.”

@loganleonhardt: “Awww pics are adorable Kayla! That baby chick costume is the cutest! 💛”

@pb_toast_and_chicken_nuggets: “My guy! What a game last night! Happy fathers day!”

@tav05: “Happy Father’s Day Bryce! Have the best day ever! ❤️”

Harper And The Phillies

Harper is in his eighth season playing for the Phillies (after seven with the Washington Nationals).

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 41-35 record in 76 games.

Following the Mets, they will start a series with the Nationals on Monday night (in Washington, D.C.).