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Bryce Harper’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Philadelphia Phillies Star

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 15: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies embraces his wife Kayla Harper after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies will finish their series with the New York Mets (at home).

They are coming off a 15-3 win on Saturday.

Bryce Harper hit for the cycle.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadlephia wrote: “Fun night with Bryce Harper breaking out of his slump with the 11th cycle in Phillies history. First Phillie in 31 years to do it his first 4 at-bats since Gregg Jefferies. It was Bryce’s first cycle. Guess he is going to stick with that heavier bat!”

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies salutes the crowd after hitting a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harper completes the cycle after that triple.

Harper is now batting .259 with 68 hits, 16 home runs, 43 RBIs, 50 runs and five stolen bases in 76 games.

Harper’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Phillies Star

GettyBryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts after hitting a triple in the bottom of the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 20, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Harper completes the cycle after that triple.

On Sunday, Harper’s wife (Kayla) made a heartfelt post for her husband.

She wrote (via Instagram): “You are the calmness and safety in our home. The kids couldn’t be more spoiled to have a dad who is present and so intentional with making them feel special. We love you! Happy Fathers Day 💛”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@carlos.moreno1965: “Happy fathers day Bryce….👍👍👍👍”

@a.m.p42: “Our cycle king. We love you. Happy Father’s Day. You are all our fathers.”

@loganleonhardt: “Awww pics are adorable Kayla! That baby chick costume is the cutest! 💛”

@pb_toast_and_chicken_nuggets: “My guy! What a game last night! Happy fathers day!”

@tav05: “Happy Father’s Day Bryce! Have the best day ever! ❤️”

GettyBryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and National League celebrates with wife Kayla Varner after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Harper defeated Kyle Schwarber of the Chicago Cubs and National League 19-18.

Harper And The Phillies

Harper is in his eighth season playing for the Phillies (after seven with the Washington Nationals).

The Phillies are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 41-35 record in 76 games.

Following the Mets, they will start a series with the Nationals on Monday night (in Washington, D.C.).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Bryce Harper’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Philadelphia Phillies Star

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