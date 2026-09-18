Philadelphia Phillies Announce Injury Update on 29-Year-Old Reliever Amid Jose Urquidy News

The Philadelphia Phillies announced a roster move before their series against the Mets. When they claimed right-hander Jose Urquidy, the club announced that they opened up a 40-man roster spot by transferring right-hander Caleb Kilian to the 60-day injured list.

Kilian, 29, was part of the Luis Arraez trade on August 3. He came along with the four-time All-Star in a deal that included three Phillies prospects heading to San Francisco. The 29-year-old suffered an oblique injury during their extra-inning win against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 9 and has been out since.

Now that he’s on the 60-day injured list, he’s ineligible to return to the active roster before October 9. That move not only ends his regular season, but also carries postseason implications as well.

Kilian ends the 2026 season with a 4.91 ERA in 45 appearances with the Giants and Phillies. Following the trade, he allowed seven runs (five earned) across 3.1 innings. The right-hander is controllable through the 2031 season.

What the Caleb Kilian Injury News Means for the Phillies

The earliest the Phillies could activate the right-hander is the National League Championship Series. But that raises the question of whether the club will take that route when that decision arises.

The Phillies are certainly hoping to have a chance to decide on Caleb Kilian’s availability for the postseason. They’re seeking their first NLCS berth since 2023. But they’ll have to navigate their way through two series with a depleted bullpen.

Injuries have taken their toll, with Brad Keller, Caleb Kilian, and Jonathan Bowlan potentially sidelined. They haven’t had much luck with the right mix of arms as the bridge to All-Star closer Jhoan Duran.

The Phillies will likely have to rely on matchups to get them through these games. Alex McFarlane, Orion Kerkering, and Jose Alvarado are the three relievers who should see more opportunities late in the game.

For interim manager Don Mattingly, he’ll take whatever he can get at this stage of the season. There isn’t much other choice for Mattingly but to hope for the best with each decision he makes concerning the bullpen.

When the Phillies get to the postseason, they may have to rely on starters to get some big outs. That could mean Andrew Painter and Jesus Luzardo pitch in relief. They could use Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Aaron Nola in their Wild Card rotation.