Philadelphia Phillies Acquire 4-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Trade

The MLB trade deadline is set for Monday at 6 p.m. ET, giving teams just a few more hours to make any significant, season-altering moves.

The Philadelphia Phillies wasted little time Monday morning, pulling off what could be one of the biggest deals before the deadline in a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco Giants.

Phillies Acquire 4-Time All-Star

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Phillies acquired four-time All-Star Luis Arraez and right-handed reliever Kaleb Killian.

In return, the Giants will receive starting pitcher Ramon Marquez, the Phillies’ No. 4 prospect, and reliever Marty Gair.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2026

Arraez’s MLB Career

Arraez has built his career around getting on base and consistently making contact, which is exactly what the Phillies’ lineup needs.

This season, Arraez is batting a league-best .324 with 136 hits, four home runs, and 43 RBIs across 105 games and 420 at-bats.

Over his eight MLB seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants, Arraez has won three batting titles and earned two Silver Slugger Awards.

Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have been in a bit of a skid despite winning the final two games of their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Before that, Philadelphia lost eight of nine games. The Phillies enter Monday at 59-53, good for second place in the NL East and 8.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would claim the National League’s third and final Wild Card spot and travel to Atlanta for a best-of-three Wild Card Series against the Braves.