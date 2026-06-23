Phillies Connected to Controversial Red Sox Outfielder Amid Trade Rumors

Within a week, both the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies fired their managers. Each coming off playoff appearances, they hoped to turn around slow starts, which is what the Phillies managed and the Red Sox have failed to do.

Now, the Phillies look like buyers at the Trade Deadline with major holes to fill, while the Red Sox are set to be sellers. Of course, there is plenty of talent for the Red Sox to sell off, particularly from their outfield. That could come in hand the Philadelphia. After all, outfield talent has been a major concern for the Phillies this season.

That’s why Ethan Williams of That Ball’s Out of Here recently connected Jarren Duran to the Phillies in a possible trade. After all, with the Red Sox battling a logjam, it makes sense that it’s time they finally move on from the long-rumored trade candidate.

Duran isn’t a perfect solution for the Phillies. After all, he’s left-handed and is having a down season. The Phillies need right-handed bats and some power. Still, the former All-Star could help spark the offense.

A Potential Philadelphia Phillies Trade Package for Jarren Duran

It’s been a difficult season for Jarren Duran. He’s hitting just .202 with a .262 OBP, a .373 slugging percentage, and .635 OPS. In that time, he has 12 home runs and 27 RBI.

It’s a far cry from the 9.0 WAR season Duran put up back in 2024, which has often led the Red Sox to ask for steep compensation in return for Duran. It also means that the Phillies have the chance to try and buy low on a player who has proven he’s capable of having All-Star quality seasons.

Williams took all of that into account, coming up with what he sees as a fair trade between the Phillies and Red Sox. He notes that the top layer of Phillies prospects, Justin Crawford, Andrew Painter, and Aidan Miller, are all having down or injured seasons. So, it’s worth diving into the secondary layer of talent.

That includes Gage Wood, Francisco Renteria, and Aroon Escobar, as potential headliners. Other players worth keeping an eye on include Matthew Fisher and John Spikerman.

“Considering the diminished value of the Phillies’ best assets, a trade like this is probably the best they can do if they want to acquire a difference-maker,” Williams wrote. “Duran is in the midst of a down year, but he’s shown that he can be one of the best outfielders in the game, and he’s on a team that has too many players for not enough spots. Trading away Renteria, Fisher and Spikerman further thins out a pretty barren system, but it leaves most of the upper echelon intact. If the Sox are willing to accept it, the Phillies need to pull the trigger on a deal like this without thinking twice.”

Why Jarren Duran is Controversial for Red Sox Fans

There are plenty of Red Sox fans who support Jarren Duran. At the same time, there are also those who have had more than their fill of him and would love to see him shipped out.

For some, he’s a homegrown player who overcame on-field adversity as well as mental health issues. Those were mental health issues that he publicly spoke about, and in many ways became an inspiration for others to address.

Other Red Sox fans can’t get over Duran’s maturity, though. In particular, how he reacts to hecklers. There have been several incidents for Duran, including flipping a middle finger at a fan this season. However, the best-known incident came when Duran used a homophobic slur over a fan heckling him, saying he couldn’t hit a baseball with a tennis racket. In the process, he immediately became a controversial figure.

Considering his downturn in on-field production of late, the outfield logjam that he’s a part of, and the clear evidence based on his lack of a long-term contract that he’s not part of the team’s plans in the future, some fans are ready for Duran to get shipped out.