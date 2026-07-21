Phillies SP Cristopher Sanchez on Dominance Over Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani

The Philadelphia Phillies had star starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez on the mound for the first time since before the All-Star break. There, he was tasked with shutting down one of the best lineups in baseball, the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are led by Shohei Ohtani.

Sanchez ended up giving the Phillies 5.1 innings and allowed 3 runs. There was some traffic, with 7 hits allowed, and 7 strikeouts. Still, it was enough to put the Phillies in a chance to win, which they’d go on to do 10-7.

On top of that, Sanchez continued to dominate Ohtani head-to-head. He struck Ohtani out in the first inning to open the game up. In the third inning, he’d get Ohtani to ground out, before getting him to strikeout again in the fifth inning.

That made for 25 times in their careers when Sanchez and Ohtani have faced off. During that time, the Phillies’ ace has only given up four hits, all of which were singles. Sanchez also has 12 strikeouts total without allowing a walk. That’s nearly 50% of the time they face off.

After the game, Sanchez addressed that success. However, he also wasn’t interested in sharing how it has happened strategically.