Cristopher Sánchez Joins Prime Clayton Kershaw in MLB History

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez has been on an absolute tear in his past couple of outings.

In Sanchez’s most recent start, he racked up 13 strikeouts against the Pirates en route to a complete game shutout. The Pirates’ offense, although inconsistent, is riddled with young talent. Former Vanderbilt star Bryan Reynolds, statcast darling Oneil Cruz, and baseball’s number one prospect Konnor Griffin were no match for Sanchez.

In addition to a complete game, Sanchez made some history after diagnosing the Pittsburgh lineup as non-threatening.

Sanchez became the second MLB pitcher in the modern era to have a three-start span with 24+ innings pitched, 30+ strikeouts, no more than one walk, and zero runs allowed. The other pitcher is prime Clayton Kershaw. Via OptaStats.

After a breakout All-Star season in 2024, Sanchez has negated any adjustments the league has made. His changeup/sinker combination remains amongst the best pitch duo in baseball. Additionally, after his most recent stretch of excellence, Sanchez now leads all NL pitchers in WAR.

MLB World Reacts to Sanchez’s Ridiculous

Here’s what people are saying about Sanchez’s utter dominance in 2026:

MLB: “Shutout today, 29.2 consecutive scoreless innings, Career high 13 strikeouts. Cristopher Sánchez is on some kind of run right now.”

Enrique Rojas: “With a 13-strikeout whitewash, Cristopher Sánchez extended his scoreless innings streak to 29.2 and lowered his season ERA to 1.82. He has 80K in 64 IP. He leads all National League pitchers in WAR. #Phillies.”

Just Baseball Media: “Cristopher Sánchez twirls a COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT! 9 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K (Career high). He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 29.2 innings.”

Antonio Puesan: “Complete game and shutout with 13 strikeouts for the La Romana native, Cristopher Sánchez.”

Jason Kates: “I don’t think I’ll ever get over Christopher Sanchez not being named an All-Star last year. Is that a top 5 snub in MLB history? #RingTheBell.”

The Good Phight: “COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT! Cristopher Sanchez was absolutely dominant today. One of the most brilliant performances by a Phillies SP I’ve ever seen. 9 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 13 K. 108 pitches – 74 strikes.”

Christopher Sanchez Has Been Exactly What the Phillies Need Him to be

With so many underperforming players, the Phillies have turned towards Sanchez, hot-hitting Kyle Schwarber, and the always elite Bryce Harper to mount any momentum.

With a record of 23-23 after Sanchez dismantled Steel City’s finest, Philadelphia finds itself eight games back of the surging Braves.

Now that postseason legend Zack Wheeler is back from a prolonged IL stint, Sanchez won’t have to do quite as much of the dirty work. However, if he slows too much, the rest of the rotation isn’t deep enough to sustain success.

Jesus Luzardo, whom the Phillies extended to a five-year, $135 million deal, hasn’t been the same pitcher this year. His 5.07 ERA through nine starts was definitely not what general manager Dave Dombrowski envisioned when offering the lengthy deal.

In addition to Luzardo’s poor performance, rookie hurler Andrew Painter hasn’t yet settled in. The arm talent is as pronounced as ever. Unfortunately for Painter, occasional flashes are nothing more than a mirage under the bright lights in The Show.

Sanchez has been nothing short of historic to start 2026. Even with his automatic production, the Phillies continue to scuffle. Dombrowski teams have always seemed to operate under a ‘never say die’ mentality. This season has already seen the end of manager Rob Thompson’s tenure with the team. Is the end approaching for an aging Phillie core? Not if Sanchez has anything to say about it.