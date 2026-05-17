Cristopher Sanchez Gets Last Laugh Over Marcell Ozuna in Phillies Shutout

Philadelphia Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez delivered one of his biggest starts of the season to date. Sanchez shut down the Pittsburgh Pirates lineup for nine innings, racking up a career-high 13 strikeouts in a Phillies 6-0 win.

However, the game’s biggest subplot may have centered around the matchup against Pirates’ designated hitter Marcell Ozuna. Sanchez struck out Ozuna in all four at-bats and showed more emotion with each one.

Cristopher Sanchez Fired Up Over Friendly Rivalry with Marcell Ozuna

After the game, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto was asked about Sanchez’s reactions to striking out Ozuna.

“I think him and Ozuna have some history,” said Realmuto during the Phillies TV broadcast’s postgame coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia. “They’re friends so they talk smack to each other. I think Ozuna told me he was going to hit a homer before the game. So I don’t think it was a good idea to piss him off.”

Ultimately, Sanchez got the last laugh in the matchup between the two Dominican baseball players. The Phillies ace turned in the best start of his career, with a 108-pitch complete game shutout. It was his second career shutout, with the other one coming on June 28, 2024, against the Miami Marlins.

Ozuna’s performance in the game will only be remembered on Pitching Ninja highlight reels. Not only did the Pirates’ DH fail to homer against Sanchez, but his team failed to score in the game.

Ozuna spoke about his rough day at the plate against his friend with Eric Bowser of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

“He was painting, he was really good,” said Ozuna. “I was hitting his own pitch, the changeup, I couldn’t get it. It was rough to mark out that pitch and I couldn’t touch it.”

Ozuna isn’t the first, and certainly won’t be the last, hitter to be completely baffled by the Phillies left-hander.

Cristopher Sanchez Dominant 2026 season

This comes on the heels of Sanchez winning the first-ever National League Player of the Week award in his career. Given his performance in this game, it wouldn’t be a shock if he won back-to-back.

Sanchez’s ERA now sits at 1.82 after 11 starts, and he’s one of three frontrunners for the National League Cy Young Award. He’s currently on a 29.2 consecutive inning scoreless streak. The left-hander is accomplishing similar feats to Clayton Kershaw at his peak.

Sanchez’s performance, along with the rest of the Phillies’ rotation, has fueled a midseason resurgence. The club got off to a miserable start out of the gate, with a 9-19 record leading to Rob Thomson’s dismissal as manager.

Since the club named Don Mattingly the interim manager, Philadelphia is 14-4. Now they sit at .500 (23-23) and are feeling confident once again.

He, along with Paul Skenes and Jacob Misiorowski, is on a short list of candidates to start the 2026 All-Star Game. Considering the venue, it would be a shock if Sanchez isn’t starting the game in front of his home fans.

The Phillies, with Sanchez anchoring their rotation, are now one of the scariest teams in MLB. The only thing missing for them is more consistent starts from Jesus Luzardo and more production from their right-handed bats.

If they can improve on that front, or add a bat at the deadline, they will be a tough out for just about any squad down the stretch and into the postseason.