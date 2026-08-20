Philadelphia Phillies Cut 32-Year Old Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 5: Dave Dombrowski the President of Baseball Operations for the Boston Red Sox watches batting practice before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park on September 5, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox won 9-2. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)
Before the Cardinals series, the Phillies reportedly cut a 32-year-old pitcher.
Philadelphia Phillies Cut 32-Year-Old Pitcher Brian Keller Before Cardinals Series
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches, making his major league debut, in the fourth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches, making his major league debut, in the fourth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Phillies signed Keller to a minor-league deal on May 18. He made his MLB debut as a 32-year-old on July 25 against the New York Yankees, marking his only MLB appearance.
In his lone big-league outing, Keller allowed one run on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts across three innings out of the bullpen. He posted a 3.86 ERA with a 23.2% strikeout rate and 9% walk rate for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to the mound to make his major league debut in the third inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees selected Keller in the 39th round (No. 1,178 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The Boston Red Sox claimed Keller off waivers from the Yankees in the 2021-22 offseason.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: Brian Keller #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after a strikeout in the fourth inning of his major league debut during a game against the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
After spending the 2022 season with the Red Sox organization, Keller elected free agency.
The right-hander pitched in Japan in 2023. Unfortunately, he made just three appearances that season, and didn’t pitch at all until this year due to injuries.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – AUGUST 16: Alec Bohm #28 of the Philadelphia Phillies (R) celebrates his three-run home run with Brandon Marsh #16 during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on August 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Matt Krohn/Getty Images)
The Phillies have won five games in a row, sweeping the Minnesota Twins and winning the first two games of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins.
Philadelphia is in second place in the National League East with a 69-58 record. The club holds the second NL Wild Card spot and is five games back of the Atlanta Braces for first place in the division.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Cut 32-Year Old Pitcher Before Cardinals Series