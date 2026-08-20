Philadelphia Phillies Cut 32-Year Old Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park on Friday after an off day on Thursday.

Before the Cardinals series, the Phillies reportedly cut a 32-year-old pitcher.

Philadelphia Phillies Cut 32-Year-Old Pitcher Brian Keller Before Cardinals Series

Via FanSided’s Robert Murray on X: “Source: The Phillies are designating right-hander Brian Keller for assignment.”

By designating Keller for assignment, the Phillies will clear a 40-man roster spot for newly-signed left-hander Nestor Cortes.

Looking at RHP Brian Keller

The Phillies signed Keller to a minor-league deal on May 18. He made his MLB debut as a 32-year-old on July 25 against the New York Yankees, marking his only MLB appearance.

In his lone big-league outing, Keller allowed one run on two hits and no walks with three strikeouts across three innings out of the bullpen. He posted a 3.86 ERA with a 23.2% strikeout rate and 9% walk rate for Triple-A Lehigh Valley this year.

The New York Yankees selected Keller in the 39th round (No. 1,178 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

The Boston Red Sox claimed Keller off waivers from the Yankees in the 2021-22 offseason.

After spending the 2022 season with the Red Sox organization, Keller elected free agency.

The right-hander pitched in Japan in 2023. Unfortunately, he made just three appearances that season, and didn’t pitch at all until this year due to injuries.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies have won five games in a row, sweeping the Minnesota Twins and winning the first two games of a three-game set against the Miami Marlins.

Philadelphia is in second place in the National League East with a 69-58 record. The club holds the second NL Wild Card spot and is five games back of the Atlanta Braces for first place in the division.