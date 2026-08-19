Philadelphia Phillies to Sign Former Yankees All-Star Amid Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 6:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Before Wednesday’s game, a report revealed that the Phillies are signing a former Yankees All-Star.

Philadelphia Phillies Signing Ex-Yankees All-Star LHP Nestor Cortes

Via FanSided’s Robert Murray on X: “Sources: Free-agent pitcher Nestor Cortes and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a major-league contract.”

There’s a strong chance the Phillies use Cortes as a reliever. The team could also use him as part of a six-man rotation.

Cortes, 31, has eight years of big-league experience.

Looking at Nestor Cortes’ Career

The Yankees selected Cortes in the 36th round (No. 1,094 overall) of the 2013 MLB Draft out of Hialeah High School in Hialeah, Florida.

The Baltimore Orioles selected Cortes from the Yankees in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft. The Orioles returned Cortes to the Yankees after he threw just 4 2/3 innings over four outings.

In 2019, Cortes posted a poor 5.67 ERA over 66 2/3 innings in relief with the Yankees. In the 2019-20 offseason, New York traded Cortes to the Seattle Mariners for future considerations.

The southpaw elected free agency after being outrighted following the 2020 season. He had a 15.26 ERA in 7 2/3 innings for Seattle in 2020.

The Yankees brought Cortes back on a minor-league deal. He ended up posting a strong 2.90 ERA in 93 innings across 22 appearances (14 starts) with New York in 2021.

Cortes had the best season of his career in 2022, representing the Yankees in the All-Star Game and recording a 2.44 ERA with 163 strikeouts over 158 1/3 innings as a starter.

Cortes took a step back in 2023, posting a 4.97 ERA over 63 1/3 innings . He missed much of the season due to a left rotator cuff strain.

The left-hander had a solid 2024 season with the Yankees, posting a 3.77 ERA with 162 strikeouts over 174 1/3 innings.

In the 2024-25 offseason, the Yankees traded Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers for right-handed reliever Devin Williams.

Cortes made just two starts for the Brewers due to a left elbow flexor strain. At the 2025 trade deadline, Milwaukee traded Cortes, shortstop Jorge Quintana and cash to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Brandon Lockridge.

Cortes made just six starts for the Padres. He underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left biceps in October.