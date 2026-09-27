Philadelphia Phillies Cut 7-Year MLB Player Before Rays Series Finale

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to end the regular season with a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at 2:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

If the Phillies win, they will make the postseason. If they lose and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres on Sunday, Philadelphia will miss the postseason.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Phillies announced they cut a 7-Year MLB veteran from their roster.

Philadelphia Phillies Cut 7-Year MLB Veteran José Urquidy Before Rays Series Finale

The Phillies designated seven-year MLB right-handed pitcher José Urquidy for assignment, according to his MLB.com transactions tracker.

The Phillies DFA’d Urquidy to clear a roster spot for left-hander Jesús Luzardo, who was just activated from the injured list.

Looking at José Urquidy The Phillies claimed Urquidy off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 17. Urquidy made just two appearances for the Phillies. He threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets on Sept. 18. He allowed three earned runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Rays on Saturday.

The White Sox acquired Urquidy from the Pittsburgh Pirates for right-hander Felix Doroteo on July 26.

The White Sox optioned the right-hander to Triple-A Charlotte two days after the acquisition.

On Aug. 14, the White Sox recalled Urquidy from Triple-A.

Urquidy posted a 4.37 ERA over 22 2/3 innings with the White Sox. He recorded an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings with the Pirates before the trade.

In the minors this season, the 31-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA over 95 2/3 innings.

Urquidy made his MLB debut with Houston in 2019. He pitched for the team through the 2023 season.

During his time with the Astros, Urquidy posted a 3.98 ERA with 326 strikeouts over 405 innings. He won the World Series with Houston in 2022.

In his lone postseason outing of the 2022 season, Urquidy hurled three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series.

Urquidy has a career 4.08 ERA over 46 1/3 postseason innings.

Urquidy spent the entire 2024 season on the injured list. He underwent Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2024.

The right-hander elected free agency after the 2024 season and signed a deal with the Detroit Tigers. He made just two appearances with the Tigers’ big-league squad in 2025.

Urquidy signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates over the offseason. He was traded to the White Sox after being designated for assignment.