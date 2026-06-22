Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia Phillies Cut 9-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the New York Mets (at home).

They won by a score of 6-2.

Phillies Cut 9-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

GettyBryse Wilson #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark on February 21, 2026 in Dunedin, Florida.

Earlier this week, the Phillies announced that they had selected Bryse Wilson’s contract.

He appeared in one game on June 18 (and went 2.0 innings without allowing a run).

That said, the Phillies have now designated Wilson for assignment.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Phillies have DFAd Bryse Wilson and optioned Max Lazar to Triple A. Kyle Backhus will be active tomorrow. Phillies haven’t announced yet, but Alan Rangel looks like a good bet for some innings.”

Looking At Wilson

GettyBryse Wilson #48 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on February 27, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Wilson was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Following the Braves, the 28-year-old went on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox (and Phillies) over nine total seasons.

The best season of his career came in 2023 with the Brewers when he went 6-0 with 2.58 ERA in 53 games.

GettyBryse Wilson #46 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on April 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wilson had started out this season playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up with another team (or back with the Phillies’ organization).

Phillies Right Now

GettyJhoan Duran #59 and J.T. Realmuto #10 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate after winning a game against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on June 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 6-2.

After starting out slow, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in the MLB over the last month.

They are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 42-35 record in 77 games.

Following the Mets, the Phillies will now visit the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4 (and they are 19-16 in 35 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Philadelphia Phillies Cut 9-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x