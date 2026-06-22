Philadelphia Phillies Cut 9-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Phillies finished their series with the New York Mets (at home).

They won by a score of 6-2.

Phillies Cut 9-Year MLB Player Before Nationals Series

Earlier this week, the Phillies announced that they had selected Bryse Wilson’s contract.

He appeared in one game on June 18 (and went 2.0 innings without allowing a run).

That said, the Phillies have now designated Wilson for assignment.

Matt Gelb of The Athletic wrote: “Phillies have DFAd Bryse Wilson and optioned Max Lazar to Triple A. Kyle Backhus will be active tomorrow. Phillies haven’t announced yet, but Alan Rangel looks like a good bet for some innings.”

Looking At Wilson

Wilson was picked in the 4th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

Following the Braves, the 28-year-old went on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago White Sox (and Phillies) over nine total seasons.

The best season of his career came in 2023 with the Brewers when he went 6-0 with 2.58 ERA in 53 games.

Wilson had started out this season playing for the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies.

It will be interesting to see if he ends up with another team (or back with the Phillies’ organization).

Phillies Right Now

After starting out slow, the Phillies have been one of the best teams in the MLB over the last month.

They are currently the second-place team in the National League East with a 42-35 record in 77 games.

Following the Mets, the Phillies will now visit the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Over their last ten games, they have gone 6-4 (and they are 19-16 in 35 games on the road).