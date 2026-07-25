WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team bat in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Via MLB.com’s Toff Zolecki on X: “The Phillies acquired Kameron Misner from the Royals for cash considerations. Misner optioned to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Steward Berroa DFA’d.”
Phillies Cut Former Blue Jays Outfielder Steward Berroa After Royals Trade
GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 23: Steward Berroa #81 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at TD Ballpark on February 23, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Berroa had just seven plate appearances across six games with the Phillies. He went 1-for-7 with an RBI and four strikeouts.
More to come.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Philadelphia Phillies Cut Former Blue Jays Outfielder After Kansas City Royals Trade