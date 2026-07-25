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Philadelphia Phillies Cut Former Blue Jays Outfielder After Kansas City Royals Trade

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Manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies, who just cut a former Blue Jays outfielder.
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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team bat in the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

After acquiring center fielder Kameron Misner from the Kansas City Royals, the Philadelphia Phillies cut a former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder.

Via MLB.com’s Toff Zolecki on X: “The Phillies acquired Kameron Misner from the Royals for cash considerations. Misner optioned to Triple-A. To make room on the 40-man roster, OF Steward Berroa DFA’d.”

Phillies Cut Former Blue Jays Outfielder Steward Berroa After Royals Trade

The Phillies cut former Blue Jays outfielder Steward Berroa

GettyDUNEDIN, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 23: Steward Berroa #81 of the Toronto Blue Jays poses for a portrait during photo day at TD Ballpark on February 23, 2024 in Dunedin, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Phillies acquired Berroa from the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on April 8.

Berroa had just seven plate appearances across six games with the Phillies. He went 1-for-7 with an RBI and four strikeouts.

More to come.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Cut Former Blue Jays Outfielder After Kansas City Royals Trade

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