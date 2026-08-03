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Phillies Could Look to Pivot Towards Blue Jays’ OF After Missing Out on Trade Candidates

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The Philadelphia Phillies headed into the MLB trade deadline looking for multiple upgrades in the batting lineup: both infield and outfield help.

They decided to address the infield first, landing three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants on Monday morning.

Upgrading the outfield could be next on Philadelphia’s radar. Heading into the final day before the deadline, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki labeled Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Daulton Varsho as possible options for the Phillies.

The Phillies missed out on two of those candidates. Jo Adell was traded to the Cleveland Guardians, and Taylor Ward was moved to the Seattle Mariners.

There’s still one possible move: trading for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Phillies Could Look to Pivot Towards Blue Jays’ OF After Missing Out on Trade Candidates

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