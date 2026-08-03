Phillies Could Look to Pivot Towards Blue Jays’ OF After Missing Out on Trade Candidates

The Philadelphia Phillies headed into the MLB trade deadline looking for multiple upgrades in the batting lineup: both infield and outfield help.

They decided to address the infield first, landing three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants on Monday morning.

Upgrading the outfield could be next on Philadelphia’s radar. Heading into the final day before the deadline, MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki labeled Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Daulton Varsho as possible options for the Phillies.

The Phillies missed out on two of those candidates. Jo Adell was traded to the Cleveland Guardians, and Taylor Ward was moved to the Seattle Mariners.

There’s still one possible move: trading for Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho.