Phillies’ Deadline Rotation Search Turns to Division Rival’s Best Pitcher

The Philadelphia Phillies are seeking rotation upgrades ahead of the August 3 trade deadline. Their search could lead them to a division rival’s injured starter. The Athletic‘s Jim Bowden listed four teams in attendance for Clay Holmes’ rehab start, with the Phillies being one of them.

It’s been a while since Holmes last pitched. The former Yankees closer made a successful transition to the rotation after signing with the New York Mets. In nine starts this season, he had a 2.39 ERA. But he’s been out since May 15 after getting struck in the right fibula by a Spencer Jones comebacker.

Despite the injury, his imminent return still makes him an attractive trade chip. The Mets are motivated to move the right-hander, who has an opt-out following this season. Considering he’s set to make just $12 million next season, that seems almost like a given.

Holmes is currently pitching for the Mets’ High-A affiliate in Brooklyn. Through his first four innings, the right-hander has thrown 55 pitches.

Phillies Scouting Clay Holmes as Part of Rotation Search

The Phillies’ top needs are a bat, a starter, and a leverage reliever. Clay Holmes solves the starter need, once he completes his rehab process. At his current rate, that could be just a couple of turns through the rotation.

The Phillies are clinging to the National League’s final Wild Card spot for dear life. They’ve hit a rough patch coming out of the All-Star break, losing 10 of their first 14 games. It’s gotten to the point where star first baseman Bryce Harper is begging for the team to make a deal.

Much of the Phillies’ issues have stemmed from an inability to win from their fourth and fifth rotation spots. The club has not won an Aaron Nola start since June 24, and they’ve not won from the fifth rotation spot since May 18.

That in itself is a problem, as near-automatic losses from 40% of their rotation keep piling up. The issue is those losses have piled up despite the occasional quality start from Nola and Andrew Painter.

Holmes would slot in as the Phillies’ No. 4 starter behind Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo. Nola takes the No. 5 spot in the rotation, and Painter heads back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley to continue developing.