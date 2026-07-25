Philadelphia Phillies Demote 2 Players During Yankees Series

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies will continue their series with the New York Yankees (at home).

The Phillies are coming off a 1-0 loss on Friday night.

Phillies Demote 2 Players During Yankees Series

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Phillies announced the news that they had optioned Alex McFarlane and Max Lazar to Triple-A.

The Phillies wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game against the New York Yankees, the Phillies announced the following roster moves: Right-handed pitcher Brian Keller had his contract selected from triple-A Lehigh Valley and will wear No. 48 Left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks was transferred to the 60-day injured list Right-handed pitcher Alex McFarlane was optioned to Lehigh Valley following last night’s game Left-handed pitcher Kyle Backhus was recalled from Lehigh Valley Right-handed pitcher Max Lazar was optioned to Lehigh Valley”

Looking At McFarlane

McFarlane was picked in the 4th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his rookie season.

The 25-year-old has appeared in just one game.

Looking At Lazar

Lazar was picked in the 11th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three years of his MLB career with the Phillies.

Right now, the 27-year-old has gone 0-0 with a 5.63 ERA in six games.

Phillies Ahead Of Saturday’s Game

The Phillies have had a solid year, as they come into the night as the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-48 record in 104 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 27-26 in 53 games at home).

After their series with the Yankees, the Phillies will head on the road to visit the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Florida.

The Phillies are coming off a year where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

They reached the World Series in 2022.