Phillies Manager Makes Honest Orion Kerkering Statement After Braves Loss

Orion Kerkering’s struggles became an issue in the Philadelphia Phillies‘ 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. Kerkering served up a two-run home run to Mauricio Dubon, which iced the game for Atlanta.

“I don’t think we’re at a point where we’re just going to,” Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly told 94 WIP’s Dave Uram on the possibility of changing Kerkering’s role.

“Early in the year we talked about (Alec Bohm) and Trea (Turner), guys that are struggling. “I think you get to a point where you have to pick up on what you see and maybe change that role a bit, still knowing he’s going to have to get big outs at different times in the game. I think it’s fair to say you have to pay attention to what’s going on.”

Kerkering’s 2026 season hasn’t gone as hoped. Asked to step up in the wake of Brad Keller’s injury, the right-hander has a 4.12 ERA in 59 appearances. He’s posted a 23.5% strikeout rate compared to an 11.9% walk rate, the latter of which has hurt him this season.

Phillies Still Have Orion Kerkering Problem

The loss to the Braves marked Orion Kerkering’s 10th meltdown of the season. The right-hander hasn’t quite shown to be a reliable high-leverage reliever yet in his career. In the last three seasons, he has 58 shutdowns compared to 34 meltdowns.

The Phillies have made some recent changes regarding their bullpen. Jonathan Bowlan has more or less become the club’s most trusted setup man ahead of All-Star closer Jhoan Duran. Rookie flamethrower Alex McFarlane could see more opportunities in the late innings as well.

With Philadelphia closing in on a potential postseason spot, Don Mattingly must sort out his bullpen. The good news is they don’t have to worry about the ninth inning, so they can start working things back one inning at a time.

Further complicating Kerkering’s struggles are Jose Alvarado’s. The left-hander has decent leverage stats, with 16 shutdowns to eight meltdowns, but has a 5.62 ERA on the season.

The Phillies attempted to address their right-handed relief problem at the trade deadline. As part of the Luis Arraez trade, they also got Caleb Kilian from the San Francisco Giants. However, Kilian is on the injured list with a strained left oblique.

The right-hander played catch in the outfield at Citizens Bank Park, according to Phillies Nation’s Destiny Lugardo. Mattingly may provide more details on Kilian’s status when he nears a return.