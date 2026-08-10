Phillies Announce Rough News On Recent Trade Acquisition Before Cardinals Series

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 30: David Dombrowski, president of baseball operations for the Philadelphia Phillies, looks on before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Before Monday’s matchup with St. Louis, Philadelphia announced rough injury news on a recent trade acquisition.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Rough Injury News on Recent Trade Acquisition
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Caleb Kilian #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the 12th inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
The Phillies have placed right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
As a corresponding move, Philadelphia called right-hander Chase Shugart up to the majors.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Chase Shugart #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a pitch in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Blue Jays won 5-4. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 4: Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to the game against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Kilian has struggled since joining Philadelphia, and his oblique injury may be a reason why.
In four appearances with Philadelphia this year, Kilian has allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings.
More About Caleb Kilian
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 5: Caleb Kilian #56 of the Philadelphia Phillies leaves the game in the top of the 11th inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park on August 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Nationals defeated the Phillies 10-4 in 11 innings. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
The Giants selected Kilian, 29, in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Texas Tech.
The Giants traded Kilian to the Cubs as part of the blockbuster Kris Bryant deal at the 2021 trade deadline.
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Kris Bryant #23 of the San Francisco Giants runs to third base against the Los Angeles Dodgers second inning in game 4 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Kilian posted a 9.22 ERA in 27 1/3 innings with Chicago from 2022-24.
Kilian returned to the Giants organization on a minor-league deal this past offseason after being in the minors for all of the 2025 season. He posted a 4.26 ERA in 44 1/3 innings over 45 appearances with the Giants before being traded to the Phillies.
Philadelphia Phillies Right Now
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 9: Derek Hill #49 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his walk-off RBI single with teammates after winning the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park on August 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies won 7-6 in 12 innings. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
The Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series. They have won six of their last 10 games.
Philadelphia is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third NL Wild Card spot with a 63-56 record.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Phillies Announce Rough News On Recent Trade Acquisition Before Cardinals Series