Phillies Announce Rough News On Recent Trade Acquisition Before Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 7:45 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Before Monday’s matchup with St. Louis, Philadelphia announced rough injury news on a recent trade acquisition.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Rough Injury News on Recent Trade Acquisition

The Phillies have placed right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian on the injured list with a left oblique strain.

As a corresponding move, Philadelphia called right-hander Chase Shugart up to the majors.

The Athletic’s Charlotte Varnes wrote on X: “The Phillies placed Caleb Kilian on the IL with a left oblique strain. Chase Shugart is back up.”

The Phillies acquired Kilian and All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants for pitching prospects Ramon Marquez and Marty Gair last Monday.

Kilian has struggled since joining Philadelphia, and his oblique injury may be a reason why.

In four appearances with Philadelphia this year, Kilian has allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings.

More About Caleb Kilian

The Giants selected Kilian, 29, in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft from Texas Tech.

The Giants traded Kilian to the Cubs as part of the blockbuster Kris Bryant deal at the 2021 trade deadline.

Kilian posted a 9.22 ERA in 27 1/3 innings with Chicago from 2022-24.

Kilian returned to the Giants organization on a minor-league deal this past offseason after being in the minors for all of the 2025 season. He posted a 4.26 ERA in 44 1/3 innings over 45 appearances with the Giants before being traded to the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series. They have won six of their last 10 games.