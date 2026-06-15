Phillies Get Crucial Brandon Marsh All-Star Game Update Before Marlins Game

The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series against National League East foes the Miami Marlins.

Currently, the Phillies are eight games out of first-place after an abysmal start to 2026.

Philadelphia is less than a month away from hosting the MLB All-Star Game for the first time since 1996. Philly fans are hoping that their favorite players will get the opportunity to represent their city on the NL All-Star Team.

The first round of voting has officially concluded, and only one player landed on the starting lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Ranks Top 3 in NL Outfielders For 2026 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB announced the top vote-getters after the first phase of voting concluded for the 2026 MLB All-Star game. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is among one of the starters, ranking only behind Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages and Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

“MLB made its first All-Star voting update today,” Phillies’ beat writer Todd Zolecki wrote on X. “Brandon Marsh is among the top three NL outfielders in votes (668,191). He has a 32,718-vote lead over fourth-place Michael Harris II (635,473).”

Marsh leads the Phillies in batting average by 66 points. He is batting .322 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, 36 runs scored, 12 doubles, two triples, and an OPS of .848 through 66 games.

Since making his MLB debut in 2021 with the Los Angeles Angels, Marsh has yet to receive an All-Star selection. However, his breakout performance with the Phillies in 2026 has earned him a bid to play in his home ballpark for the National League.

While Marsh is the only Phillies’ player projected to start, he is not the only player in contention to make the lineup.

J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Trea Turner rank in the top five of their respective positions. While Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm are in second place.

Schwarber has the fourth most votes in the National League, behind only Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Drake Baldwin.

On the pitching side for the Phillies, Cristopher Sanchez and Zack Wheeler will likely get a selection after their impressive seasons this year.

Phillies-Marlins Preview

The Miami Marlins head to Citizens Bank Park to face a Philadelphia team that are coming off a three-game sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Monday, Zack Wheeler takes the hill for the Phillies against right-handed pitcher Ryan Gusto. Jesus Luzardo and Andrew Painter follow Wheeler on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marlins’ ace Sandy Alcantara will be pitching on Wednesday in the series finale.

The last time the Phillies and Marlins squared off was the first week of May, where the Phillies took three out of four.

Phillies’ lineup today:

K. Schwarber (L) DH T.Turner (R) SS B. Harper (L) 1B B. Marsh (L) LF B. Stott (L) 2B J. Realmuto (R) C G. Rincones Jr. (L) RF J. Crawford (L) CF E. Sosa (R) 3B

The first pitch is at 6:40 P.M. PST in Philadelphia.