Field of Dreams Returns Tonight—One Viewing Change Fans Could Miss

Major League Baseball returns to the Iowa cornfields Thursday, but viewers searching their usual baseball channels could miss the first pitch. The 2026 Field of Dreams Game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins will stream exclusively on Netflix.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on August 13, with special pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. An active Netflix subscription is required, and availability can vary by country. The exclusivity means fans should not expect the national broadcast on Fox, ESPN, or a standard MLB.TV feed.

It will be Netflix’s third live MLB event this year, following Opening Night and the Home Run Derby.

The Viewing Change Is Only Part of What Is New

This is MLB’s first game at the Field of Dreams site since 2022 and the third major-league edition overall. The event returns after a four-year hiatus tied to extensive renovations at the Dyersville, Iowa, facility.

Minnesota is the designated home team. Thursday’s game also opens a three-game regular-season series, but the setting changes after the opener: the clubs are off Friday, then finish the series Saturday and Sunday at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Netflix’s coverage will lean into the movie connection. Kevin Costner narrates promotional material, while more than 25 Baseball Hall of Famers are expected for the on-field festivities. MLB said the gathering could be the largest group of living Hall of Famers at one game since the 2008 All-Star Game.

The uniforms also link the spectacle to each franchise’s past. Philadelphia will wear gray jerseys inspired by its 1939-41 road look. Minnesota’s white pinstriped design recalls the franchise’s original home uniform introduced in 1961.

Two Lineup Questions Could Change the Game

Aaron Nola is scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Minnesota right-hander Taj Bradley. Nola brings an offspeed-heavy approach, while Bradley routinely works in the high 90s and pairs his fastball with a cutter and splitter.

Nola left his previous start after a 104.8-mph comebacker struck his right knee, but he completed his normal between-start routine and said he was ready. His recent results have improved, although his season has remained uneven.

The more important uncertainty surrounds the stars. Bryce Harper has been adjusting to right field while managing a sore left knee, leaving interim manager Don Mattingly to decide whether Harper needs a designated-hitter day. Kyle Schwarber normally occupies that spot.

Minnesota appeared likely to activate Byron Buxton after a lingering hip injury, but the move had not been announced at the final pregame check. If activated, he could return near the top of the order.

Both teams are vying for Wild Card spots. This is not an exhibition staged for nostalgia; every result counts in the standings.

The cornfield visuals will command attention. For viewers at home, however, the most important detail is simple: open Netflix before 7:30 p.m. ET.